Teen arrested for breaking into about 50 cars in Invercargill

A 16-year-old boy will appear in the Invercargill Youth Court after he admitted breaking into about 50 cars in the city.

Meanwhile, a group of youths has been arrested after they stole six motor vehicles overnight on Monday.

Southern area commander Mike Bowman said the 16-year-old boy had been arrested and police were collating information about his offending after a spate of thefts from vehicles in the city.

Once that was done he would appear in the Youth Court.

The youth had stolen property from the vehicles, but had not actually stolen the cars, he said.

On Wednesday police arrested three boys and a girl, all aged 13 or 14, who had stolen six vehicles in the city overnight on Monday.

One had indicated that he was involved in the ram-raiding of a vape shop in Pomona St earlier this month, and police were investigating, Bowman said.

More charges could be laid in relation to that offending.

The teens had been dealt with by Youth Services and police were working with Oranga Tamariki in relation to all the offenders, he said.

”Offending of this nature at that age is concerning,’’ he said.

”We’re looking at how we can help their caregivers and how we can stop this offending at such a young age.’’