Feelings of 'hopelessness' as thousands seek budgeting advice in Southland

Jubilee Budget Advisory Service general manager Sharon Soper says the centre is busier than it’s ever been as living costs, including mortgage rates, continue to rise.

Jubilee Budget Advisory Service general manager Sharon Soper said its staff held 6,568 one-hour sessions with people seeking advice in the 2022-23 financial year – 535 more sessions than the previous financial year.

People in heavy debt often arrived at the centre with a feeling of hopelessness, she said.

“We try to encourage them and lift them up ... there are ways out of most situations.”

The centre had seen an upsurge in people seeking help since March, and had bookings until the end of August.

“We are the busiest we have ever been ... we have hired another two part-time staff to keep up with demand,” Soper said.

Many of the clients owed debt on the likes of vehicles, “but now they can’t maintain that due to the increases in mortgage interest rates and rent”.

After Covid-19 hit in 2020, mortgage rates fell to record lows of around 2%, but more than two years on they had climbed to about 7%.

For households coming off low two-year rate deals this year, and moving to current higher rates, that meant their repayments were costing thousands more.

Soper indicated the rising mortgage prices, which resulted in rent prices also going up, put the squeeze on people already living on tight budgets.

“If they pay for the rent and food, they have to choose to give up something else.”

A recent client had to choose between paying rent and feeding her kids or losing her car, which she owed money on. The car went.

Another client had been renting the same house for 35 years, but with the landlord increasing rent to cover mortgage increases, she could not afford to stay, so was applying for a council flat. The council flats had a waiting list, Soper said.

She urged anyone getting into debt to seek advice early, saying there were options available to help deal with debt.

Some arrived at the centre too late, with one client set to lose her house, Soper said.

“She has to make a choice on whether to sell the home before the bank does.”

One of the reasons more people on median and high incomes were seeking help with their finances was because they often didn’t get any Government assistance, whereas people on low incomes did.

“The other people we see who are really struggling are single people on low incomes and benefits. Paying the rent themselves is really tough.”

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment [MBIE] figures showed the median rent in the Southland region, covering the Gore, Southland and Invercargill council areas, was $400 in May 2023, up from $385 the previous May.