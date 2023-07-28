Red Black and White Day: Momentum still going

Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining talks to resident John McMaster during a visit to Radius Clare House for Red, Black and White Day on Friday. The team that runs the home won the Decorate Your Space: Workplace competition.

Four years in, Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining says the annual Red, Black and White day hasn’t lost its momentum.

She and a small team of volunteers could be found zipping all over Southland on Friday to meet with supporters who had decorated offices and classrooms or come up with novel fundraising ideas to help raise money for the hospital.

“There really aren’t words to describe it. We’re just so grateful that people bake cupcakes and do all these special things.”

For Vining, it's also a rare opportunity to go out and meet the people helping her late husband and cancer advocate Blair Vining’s dream become a reality.

“We’ve been to lots of places in a very short time,” she said Friday afternoon.

Among them was Radius Clare House which won the Decorate Your Space: Workplace competition.

“We haven’t been able to go there in the past few years because of Covid-19, so it was nice to go and speak to them,” Vining said.

Room 6 of Limehills School was the winner of the schools' category.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The children of Limehills School have each made their own rugby jerseys for Red Black and White Day, from left, Charlotte Beer, 10, Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining, Luiza Frew, 10, and Manawa Wilson, 8, with the entire school’s pupils dressed up to raise funds for the hospital.

They would each get a trophy and a chance to be the first to tour the hospital, Vining said.

She was looking forward to being able to share the hospital’s progress with the wider community in September, she said.

Radius Clare House clinical manager Anu John said it was great news that the house had won as both the team and residents had been excited about getting behind the cause.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Charity Hospital board chair Dr Murray Pfeifer talks through the latter stages of the charity hospital build. Video first published in June 2023.

“We really support the difference the hospital will make for the health and wellbeing of Southlanders in the future. It’s an inspiration to our community.”

Activity coordinator Janine Little came up with the idea to make decorations, and all the residents made handprints in red, black and white to show their support, John said, adding that facility manager Theressa Kelly just let them run with it.

John was “absolutely” excited to be getting a first glimpse of the Southland Charity Hospital and said residents were already making sure they’d be able to join.