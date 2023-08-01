Garston Hops farm proves they can grow in the south

A Garston hops farm has received a $2.5m loan from the Government to take the business to the next level and help create a “hops community” in the southern region.

Garston Hops director James McNamee, a fourth generation family member on the sheep farm where the hops are being grown, said they started growing hops on the land in 2016.

The farm’s first commercial crop was two years ago, with 10 hectares of hops harvested in March and 23 hectares to be harvested in March 2024.

“We want to build the farm up to 40 hectares.”

The Garston hops were currently sold to brewers in Invercargill, Kingston, Queenstown, Wanaka, Dunedin and Christchurch, while more brewers in Wellington, Auckland, Melbourne and the United States were trying their hops, McNamee said.

Hops were like wine, it tasted different in the different areas it was grown, depending on the combination of climate, soils and sunlight hours, McNamee said.

“The brewers say the Garston hops are punchier and more citrusy.”

The idea of starting a hops farm came when McNamee and others were having a chat over a beer about eight years ago, talking about how [at that time] craft brewers couldn’t get enough New Zealand hops to put in their beers.

“We did some research and found out hops grow in 35 to 55 degrees latitude worldwide, and Garston is 45, smack in the middle.”

Supplied Sheep graze between the hops on James McNamee's Garston Hops farm in northern Southland.

The $2.5m loan, provided at commercial rates from the Government’s Regional Strategic Partnership Fund, would go towards funding a large shed and machinery to harvest, dry and press the hops on McNamee’s farm, and in future, from farms further afield.

Most of the hop farms in New Zealand were in Nelson, and Garston Hops was the only commercial hops farm in Southland. But McNamee envisaged more starting up in the south.

“If we have got a shed everyone can use, it helps remove one of the capital barriers for entry into hop farming. We want to become a hops community.”

More hop growers in Southland would diversify its economy, giving it another crop, he said.

Supplied James McNamee says it’s rewarding watching the hops and business grow on his Garston Hops farm in northern Southland.

The aim was to have the shed and machinery up and running by March 2025, but failing that, March 2026.

Starting the business had been challenging and capital intensive, but it was rewarding to do it with family and watch the plants and business grow, he said.

“People said we wouldn’t be able to do it down south and they wouldn’t grow ... it’s rewarding to see hops growing in Southland.”

Regional Development minister Kieran McAnulty last week announced $48.5m of investment into 13 projects around New Zealand, including the $2.5m loan for Garston Hops which would support Southland’s growing hop industry, he said.

The Regional Strategic Partnership Fund was a $200m fund set up in 2021, partnering with regional entities to invest in projects that they and the region had identified as regional economic development priorities, McAnulty said.