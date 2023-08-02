Young plumber encourages girls to 'just get into it'

Invercargill plumber Lauren Philips, who works for Baxter and Neilson Plumbers, says many more women were joining the industry.

Plumbing is probably not a career you’d associate with adventures, but for Lauren Philips it has provided more than its fair share.

Currently preparing for the regional leg of the Young Plumber of the Year competition after beating a field of 12 at district level for the second time, the Invercargill tradie unabashedly admits she’s just in it for the prizes. After all, who doesn’t love free tools?.

It’s that same Southland practicality that brought her to the vocation nine years ago – back when there weren’t many female plumbers around.

“I absolutely hated school, and I had to get an apprenticeship to leave according to my parents,” she said.

Plumbing was the only option available in Winton at the time, so she took it.

And looking back, Philips was glad she did, because it had seen her experience exciting work, including on the TSS Earnslaw steamship, and represent New Zealand at the WorldSkills tournament in Russia in 2019.

Of the 52 countries competing, she was the only woman in the plumbing category.

But things were changing, she said, with three women competing in the Invercargill branch qualifiers of the Young Plumber of the Year competition this year.

“When I first started it was a very sexist world. Woman don’t have to sit in an office or at home. They can do anything now. The world’s changed.”

Her advice to other women considering a trade career was to “just get into it and show them you can do it”.

Philips will compete in the regional competition on September 19 seeking a place at the national final in November.