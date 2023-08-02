Southland councillor scolds salmon farming; claims rejected by industry

Salmon farms are one of the most polluting forms of farming in the world, a Southland District councillor claims. But his comments have been rejected by industry players.

The Beyond 2025 Southland regional long term plan proposes to grow aquaculture in Southland to become a $1 billion industry by 2035. This would equate to the region increasing its salmon production from 5000 tonnes per annum to about 40,000 tonnes, the plan’s document says.

District councillor Don Byars addressed salmon farming when councillors discussed a report on greenhouse gas emissions on Wednesday.

Byars said the council spent a lot of time looking at its carbon footprint, but he encouraged it to think about pollution as a whole.

Salmon farms were “trumpeting on” about how little carbon they used, he said.

“They say they use about a tenth of what it takes to produce beef, but the pollution that comes from salmon farms, the caged fish being fed antibiotics on a daily basis, being fed growth hormones, and this coming into the environment and disrupting local fish populations.

“So here they are saying they are clean and green ... but if you look at the whole operation it would be one of the most polluting forms of farming in the world.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District councillor Don Byars has criticised salmon farming practices but industry players have rejected his claims.

After the meeting, he said his concerns included the intensification of salmon farming, with salmon urine and faeces concentrated in a small area which destroyed the ecosystem underneath and around.

Salmon farming had a detrimental effect on the wild fish stock in the area, and it would be a shame to bring that type of aquaculture to Foveaux Strait, he said.

However, Sanford, which has a salmon farm in Big Glory Bay Stewart Island, rejected his claims.

The company's salmon executive general manager Richard Miller said it raised its salmon completely free from antibiotics or growth hormones thanks to New Zealand’s pristine and bug free waters.

“We never use any growth hormones or GMO’s in raising our salmon.”

New Zealand grown King Salmon was the only salmon in the world to have earnt the “Best Choice, Buy First” ranking from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Programme, meaning it was “the most sustainable farmed salmon globally”, Miller said.

“We are proud of our low farming density – fewer salmon per square metre of water and well below best aquaculture practice recommendations.”

The company recognised it could improve Co2 reduction and had a plan in place, he added.

Rick Christie, chair of the Murihiku Aquaculture Group, said open ocean farming was Southland’s greatest opportunity to build greater economic resilience and create a low emissions future.

The proposed open ocean farms would be designed to “global best practice” using the latest science and innovation, making Southland a leader in the development of open ocean farming, Christie said.

In open ocean farming, fish were raised in “large next generation pen technology”, designed to allow for free-flowing water which helped maintain optimal water quality for the fish, meaning an improved environmental footprint, he said

Open ocean farming also presented an opportunity to farm in cooler, deeper waters, and position farms away from areas of conservation value.

Great South strategic projects general manager Stephen Canny said an international environmental foundation found salmon farming was a very low emitting industry relative to land-based farming.

Aquaculture required high environmental standards and integrated well with Southland’s existing primary production focus and infrastructure. It had the potential to make a significant contribution to Southland's economic, employment and social wellbeing, Canny said.