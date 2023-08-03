Nicola Willis to chat cost of living with locals in public meeting

National deputy leader Nicola Willis is visiting Invercargill on Friday and will talk with MP Penny Simmonds on the cost of living.

National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, will be in Southland on Friday, August 4, giving locals a chance to hear the party’s plans on how they will tackle the cost of living crisis.

Willis will be chatting with MP Penny Simmonds in a meeting at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club at 3pm, and Simmonds is encouraging people to come along.

“This election is all about the economy and who is best to manage it. This is a chance for people to understand National’s plan and how it can benefit them,” Simmonds said.

The public talk is being hosted by Simmonds as part of Willis’ travels around Invercargill later this week.

Simmonds said Willis has been “instrumental” in building National’s plan to get “our country back on track”.

Willis’ visit is a “top class opportunity” for locals to understand the changes that need to be made and hear first hand how this new direction can benefit them, Simmonds said.

The cost of living crisis is one of the biggest concerns voters have coming into this year's election, which is being dubbed the cost of living election.

At the National Party’s Central North Island conference in Hamilton in May, leader Christopher Luxon said the cost of living crisis “tsunami” is how National will win the election, Stuff reported.

Supplied/Supplied Simmonds said National has a plan to stop Southlanders from going “backwards”.

With Stats NZ recently revealing household living costs had jumped 7.2% for an average household, many voters are hoping the election will bring relief to living costs.

Simmonds said National had a plan to stop Southlanders from going “backwards”.

“Economic mismanagement are driving the cost of living crisis – costs have outstripped wages and people are struggling to pay their mortgages and rents, buy their groceries, fuel their cars and make ends meet.”

National has a plan to get things “back on track” which include stopping wasteful spending, implementing tax relief, dealing with inflation, cutting the red tape and driving technology, Simmonds said.

Willis’ itinerary for Friday also includes hosting a luncheon at the Southland Business Chamber and a walk around to visit and talk with local retailers.