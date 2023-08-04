A dry July for several regions, except Southland

Taranaki ties with wider Nelson for the most sunshine hours recorded this year so far, in Niwa’s latest monthly climate summary. (File photo)

July was a “relatively” warm and dry month for several regions, with the battle for the sunshine hours crown heating up, the latest climate report from Niwa shows.

While two regions had their highest July temperatures on record and a boost in sunshine hours, Southland had a pretty wet month, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) climate scientist Gregor Macara said.

Sunshine hours

Taranaki lost its place in the lead for sunshine hours,

now tied in second place with wider Nelson.

They were both on 1403 hours this year so far, falling short of the Mackenzie Basin in first place, with 1433 sunshine hours.

Small Golden Bay town Tākaka recorded 205 hours of sunshine for the month, its highest sunshine hours total for July since records started in 1985.

Macara said the sunshine hours race was something New Zealanders were “randomly competitive” about, though he noted there were limitations to the way sunshine was measured.

Taranaki had been “leading the charge” for the last few years in the sunshine department instead of places like Nelson and Marlborough, due to weather patterns caused by La Niña which caused easterly and northeasterly winds.

“So a place like Taranaki is relatively more sheltered from that wind direction.”

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Motueka recorded it’s second-highest average temp for the month of July at 8.8C. (File photo)

However a forecasted El Niño heading New Zealand’s way could cause a reshuffle of sunshine race placings, as southwesterly and westerly winds could target the country’s west coasts.

“Therefore maybe it’s a little bit more cloudy and a little wetter (for west coast communities) than they have been. Whereas places that are more sheltered from that wind direction, so the Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, they might be more inclined to see more frequent dry weather.”

Temperatures

It was the warmest July on record for Southland area Waipounamu, which was 1.8C warmer with an average temperature of 5.7C. Waipounamu’s hottest day was July 31, which reached 19.4C.

Motueka scored its second-highest average temperature for a July, with a 1.7C increase to 8.8C, and Lake Takapō (Tekapo) recorded its highest average temperature with a 2.9C increase to 9.5C.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff People in Blenheim out enjoying the sunshine in July. The town had a record high of 19.8C during July while other parts of the country battled rain.

Marlborough also recorded its highest-ever July temperature on July 18, at 19.8C.

Macara said in his 10 years at Niwa he had seen “countless” record or near-record high temperatures, and few record lows.

“I’m not necessarily surprised any more, we’re just seeing these higher frequencies occurring all the time.”

Though he did say it was “pretty exceptional” to see Marlborough record its highest temperature for a July day.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland has had a wet July recording rainfall at 120% to 149% above average. (File photo)

Rainfall

July was a “pretty dry” month for many regions, except Southland which had a wet month with rainfall at 120% to 149% above average.

Gore had its fourth-highest rainfall for the month at 131mm, while Stratford, Taranaki had its fourth-lowest rainfall at just 58mm.

Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman recorded rainfall below or well below normal.