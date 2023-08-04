Rata court perfection as sides contest senior netball finals

Invercargill Netball Centre premier netball final is between two Rata netball club teams. Pictured is Kendall Corkery, left, of the Rata Tatas and Bay-Leigh Johnson of Southern MG Rata A.

In a twist of fate not even the Rata Netball Club’s president could have imagined, two of their teams will face off in the premier A/B Finals at ITL Stadium Southland on Saturday.

The teams, Southern MG Rata A and the Rata Tatas, will play each other on court 1 at 2pm, and are two out of the seven teams Rata has playing in the grade finals this weekend.

Club president and coach of the Rata A team, Andrea de Vries, said she doesn’t know who will win out of the two teams.

“When I speak with my Rata president hat on, I’m like ‘yay we’ve got two teams from Rata in the final, which is awesome’ and then I speak with my coaching hat on, and I’m hoping that the A’s get the win.”

Either way it’ll be a “really, really good game”.

The Rata A, the club’s top competitive team, boasts 21-year-old Kate Hartley who plays for the NNL Leagues’ Southern Blast, which is the league below the Southern Steel.

Hartley is an “amazing” local player and motivates many of the girls in the team, de Vries said.

However, while the Tatas is a traditionally social team, it consists of previous and current premier players like Aliyah Dunn who plays for the Canterbury Tactics, Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit who was the captain of the Steel for 2023 and Kendall Corkery, another ex Southern Steel player.

“They all have so much skill and experience that they can go toe to toe with the fittest of the bunch,” de Vries said.

It’ll be a “pretty even” contest for viewers and de Vries hopes it will attract a good crowd. She even said she’ll update everyone on the All Blacks second Bledisloe Cup game at half-time.