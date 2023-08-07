Truck suspected of bringing down three power poles in Invercargill, appeal for CCTV footage

This image from Google Street View shows the area of Mersey St in Invercargill where the power poles came down.

A truck is thought to have hit a power pole in Invercargill on Monday afternoon, causing it and two other poles to come crashing down across a road in the industrial area of the city.

Three crews from Invercargill and Gore were flat out working to restore power in the area affected on Monday night, Jason Franklin, chief executive of electricity network management company PowerNet said.

“We suspect a truck has hit one of the poles that has caused the other two to come down,” he said. “Whoever hit it has left the scene quickly.”

No one was hurt, and the network was protected so that if lines hit the ground the power was immediately turned off in the affected area.

The focus now was to safely restore power, but once that was done an investigation would be carried out into what caused the poles to come down, Franklin said.

To help with that, PowerNet would be trying to track down CCTV footage from the area.

The type of damage done to one of the poles suggested it had been hit. “They’re concrete poles, structurally they’re very good.”

The poles fell in Mersey St about 3.15pm, affecting three or four blocks in the industrial area of Invercargill. The aim was to have power restored by the time customers were back in the area on Tuesday.

Something similar happened in nearby Bond St, a year to 18 months ago. On that occasion, one power pole came down after being hit in the middle of the night, and whoever was responsible left the scene.