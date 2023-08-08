Up to 30cm of snow expected for South Island

Snow is forecsat to run northwards across the South Island with snowfall watches and warnings for several areas of the South Island above 300 metres.

MetService is warning that a cold front moving north over the South Island is expected to bring snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

A heavy snow warning and watches are in place with snow expected to reach low levels – particularly in the south and east.

Waka Kotahi had issued a warning asking motorists to avoid driving at night if possible while those travelling on Milford Rd must carry chains from 10pm Tuesday.

Parts of the South Island are expected to get snow to 200m overnight Wednesday.

Otago, south of Queenstown, Southland and Fiordland are expected to see snow to 200 metres, with heavy falls above 400 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria from 9am until 6pm Wednesday.

Highways South asked motorists to be prepared for short road restrictions on SH94/Milford Road during heavier snow.

A snow warning is in place in inland Canterbury about and north of Arthur's Pass, Marlborough south of Ward and Nelson Lakes National Park from 4pm Wednesday until 8am Thursday with 20cm to 30cm of snow expected to about 300 metres.

The snow would be enough to disrupt travel and damage power lines and trees while the cold could stress livestock, MetService warned.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Highways South warned motorists of winter driving conditions on State Highway 93 on Tuesday morning after snow fell on the road.

A 9-hour snow watch has been issued for inland Canterbury, south of Arthurs Pass, starting at 9pm on Wednesday.

“Snow is expected to about 200 metres, with heavy falls above 400 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria,” the MetService website says.

It has also issued a road snowfall warning for Lindis Pass (SH8) for 10 hours starting at 8am on Wednesday.

“Snow is forecast to affect the road during this time. Expect 2 to 4 cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres.”

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said it expected the snow to affect travel on State Highways 1, 65, 6, and 63.

“While contractors are monitoring in the affected regions, roads may be closed at short notice if conditions become too dangerous,” a statement from the transport agency said.

Mt Dobson Ski Area commercial manager James Lazor said it’s business as usual for now, but they are keeping an eye on the forecast and would check on it again later Tuesday night.

Lazor said they usually make the call to open or close at 6am every day. He added that the health and safety of the staff and customers was always the top priority.

Lake Ōhau Lodge and Ōhau Snow Fields operator Mike Neilson said 2.9cmof snow was forecast to fall in their area and they expected business to continue as usual.