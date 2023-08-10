School children honour legends for Polyfest exhibition

From left, Anjelina Nikora-Wilson, Peta Kuresa, Pete Wilkinson and Michael Kuresa have been hard at work setting up the Legends of our Lands exhibition at Mīharo. Here they are installing artwork by Aurora College (left) and Hauroko Valley Primary School.

Aurora College student Samantha Sutherland will get to see her artwork all over town at the end of the month after winning this year’s Murihiku Polyfest T-shirt design competition.

Her depiction of the separation of Ranginui (the sky) and Papatūānuku (the earth) – the Māori creation story – will be featured on the shirts hundreds of volunteers will wear during the week-long festival.

The news was announced at the awards evening Thursday where Mīharo also announced the winners of its 2023 art competition.

The theme for this year was “Legends of our Lands: Our stories, our places, our people” and more than 600 early childhood, primary and high school-aged children from around Murihiku participated.

The Māori and Pasifika Cultural Arts Trust had visited schools this year to equip them with cultural competency tools, and it led to some new entrants like Waverly Park School who entered a rāpaki.

Mīharo general manager Tania Carran said the school was even growing its own harakeke (flax), while one young student– Erik Gutsell – had become obsessed with weaving.

“He’s got his own tool box, and he takes it everywhere.”

The theme inspired Te Kura o Rakiura/Halfmoon Bay School to Mere Pi – a wahine who lived on the island from 1810 to 1860 with her husband and nine children.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Year 10 student Samantha Sutherland has won this year’s Murihiku Polyfest T-shirt design competition with her depiction of atua Ranginui (the sky) and Papatūānuku (the earth).

It was one of three pieces delicately transported over the Foveaux Strait for the exhibition and saw the children learning skills like whittling.

“These three elderly men pulled up with their truck and photos to make sure they put [the pieces] back together properly,” Carran said.

The winning art pieces from this year’s competition will be on display at the Mīharo gallery in Don St, Invercargill from Tuesday until the end of October.

All other entrants will be on display at the Invercargill Public Library.

2023 Murihiku Art Award Winners:

Māori Culture & Heritage

ECE: Rockdale Park Kindergarten and whānau. Primary: Hauroko Valley Kura. Secondary: Marcus McLeod-Cain - Aurora College

Pacific Culture & Heritage

ECE: Rockdale Park Kindergarten. Primary: Waverley Park School Room 8. Secondary: Luasuluana Sasauli

Kaitiaki Award

ECE: Tuatara Lounge, Weka Preschool. Primary: Hauroko Valley Primary School. Secondary: Aijah Haitana - Aurora College

Innovation Award

ECE: Hope Preschool - Mataura. Primary: Waihopai School. Secondary: Arley McLaren - Southland Boys’ High School

Whanaungatanga Award

ECE: Gladstone Preschool. Primary: Two place winners - Highly commended certificate: Room 2 Hato Terehia - St Theresa’s Invercargill and Halfmoon Bay School. Secondary: Aurora College

Aspiring Artist Award

ECE: Georgia Clarkson – Rockdale Park Kindergarten. Primary: Two place winners: Haven Heslin/Bianca Hackett - Newfield Park School and Erik Gutsell – Waverley Park School. Secondary: Siobhan Sullivan – Aurora College.

Digital Excellence Award

ECE: Winton Kindergarten. Secondary: Dane Peipi-Tepou- Aurora College

Mīharo Award

Secondary: Aurora College

Johnny Penisula Supreme Award Winners

ECE: Rockdale Park Kindergarten. Primary: Hauroko Valley Primary School. Secondary: Texas-Rose Moody - Aurora College