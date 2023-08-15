Reverend Barb bringing new ways of 'doing church' to Southland

Reverend Barb Walker says setting up Rural Chaplaincy in Southland has been a chance for her to come home.

Like so much of the modern world, churches have had to adapt to meet the needs of its congregation.

In Southland, reverend Barb Walker is helping to take church to the people with a new rural chaplaincy.

“There’s a huge need for support for rural communities. It’s a tough environment for everyone in New Zealand at the moment,” she said.

So far, 26 people from Southland and Otago have signed up to join the soon-to-be-established Southland Ecumenical Rural Chaplaincy (SERC).

”They want to get alongside people and just say, ‘hey, we’re here’,” Walker said.

She and Rev Richard Johnson, the former Vicar of All Saints Anglican Church, were setting up the chaplaincy with the support of the Anglican Diocese of Dunedin.

The initiative gave Walker a chance to answer a strong call to come home, she said.

Originally from Riverton, 71-year-old Walker had spent her life serving – first as a missionary, nurse and midwife in war zones and during refugee crises, and then as an Anglican priest.

She had documented some of the experiences in the book Purple Hands (A Kiwi Nurse-Midwife’s Response in Times of Crisis).

Walker was awarded the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) for her work overseas and in Hokianga in 2000, and more recently she’d been working as the lead hospital chaplain at Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings for the past 12 years.

It was experience that would serve her well as the Archdeacon of the Rural South.

When Walker first heard about this new way of “doing church” she knew it was the job for her.

Before long she’d resettled at the Rowena Jackson Retirement Village in Invercargill where she now lived.

The rural chaplaincy was about offering support where it was convenient for people – in this case often on farms – rather than expecting them to come to the church, Walker explained.

“The role of a chaplain is first and foremost to listen,” she said.

But Southland Ecumenical Rural Chaplaincy was building relationships with organisations like the Southland Rural Support Trust, so chaplains could also guide people on where to find help.

A Southland Ecumenical Rural Chaplaincy Trust was being set up to make sure rural chaplains were trained, police-checked and had supervision.

Walker invited Southlanders to email ruralrevbarb@gmail.com for more information or to get involved.