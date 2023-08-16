ILT doubles support for new Southland Museum as ICC acknowledges rising cost pressures

The Invercargill Licensing Trust has doubled its funding for Invercargill’s new museum to $1 million.

The extra $500,000 was announced just as Invercargill city councillors were hearing of rising cost pressures on this and other major capital projects in the city.

ILT chair Paddy O’Brien said the trust shared the community’s enthusiasm for the museum rebuild, which had been dubbed Project 1225, to reflect the council’s intention to deliver the base build of the new museum by December 2025.

It also included building a collection storage facility in Tisbury and dedicated tuatara facility in Queens Park.

“Given the significance of this project to our city, ILT will do everything within our ability to support it,’’ O’Brien said.

The council’s finance and projects committee was told on Tuesday that cost plans for the new museum, and other major capital projects for the council, were being pressured by rising costs, particularly inflation on materials and “cost of living’’ increases such as labour and fuel.

There had been “some creaking and groaning’’ in budgets, programme director Lee Butcher said.

Some figures were now 20% more than they had been priced in 2021.

But the council was in a good position to pivot in design and be clear about what levers could be pulled to address cost rises.

“We’re really starting to interrogate where some of these pressure points are,’’ he said.

The council could react by making targeted changes ranging from the materials used to changes to the design or scope of the project.

“Drilling down into the detail allows us to make good decisions in future,’’ he said.

The museum project had a planned budget of $54.5m, with the council agreeing in its long-term plan to invest $39.4m, and the rest to be sought from external funding.

The concept design, due for public release this week, had met wide endorsements from those who had seen it but the cost to build it had risen from the time the budget had been prepared.

As well, “early thoughts of a basic build have been replaced with an iconic concept design that stakeholders endorse”, he said.

Other major council capital projects included Rugby Park, the Branxholme water main, Bluff boat ramp and the delayed refurbishment of the council’s own Te Hīnaki civic administration building.