Invercargill Festival of Cabaret celebrates the arts

Musical talent, comedy and aerial silk performances have taken centre stage in Invercargill’s first cabaret festival.

Upstage: Invercargill Festival of Cabaret kicked off on Friday, with headliner Ali Harper performing her show Ali Sings Judy Garland for a cabaret-style show at the city’s Civic Theatre.

Invercargill City Council venues manager Jason Wade said the gala opening of the festival also included aerial silk performances from local group South Pole Dance.

On Saturday, all-female stand-up comedy show Ladylike was held.

“Invercargill audiences can be a little bit reserved, but everybody who came along was having a great time interacting with a very funny line-up of ladies. There was great rapport and banter the whole night, which was fantastic to see,” Wade said.

On Tuesday night, audiences were treated to a sneak peek of Southland singer-songwriter Michael Kuresa’s next single Currency, which would officially launch later this month.

“Michael really is a homegrown talent, and he’s definitely one to watch. It was a privilege to host him as part of Upstage, and we can’t wait to see what he does next,” Wade said.

The inaugural Upstage: Invercargill Festival of Cabaret would run until Saturday, and featured performers from Southland and throughout the country.

As well as another stand-up evening, with Late Night Comedy happening on Friday night, the festival line-up included traditional taonga pūoro from the Whirimako Black Trio, burlesque from Double Act, and a sold-out gin masterclass with Cardrona Distillery at The Langland’s rooftop bar 360.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Taonga pūoro practitioner Jerome Kavanagh demonstrates the sounds from some of his Māori musical instruments.

Upstage would also include matinée showings of classic films like Singin’ In The Rain and Hello, Dolly! as well as nine workshops that were run in conjunction with festival partner Arts Murihiku, giving the community the chance to tap into the expertise of performers heading south for the event.

Great South, Arts Murihiku, ILT and the Langlands Hotel, Invercargill Central Ltd and Cardrona Distillery were partners of the event.