Waiau Rivercare Group: Taking on big business for the community

The Waiau Rivercare group members advocate for their river to not be excluded from the draft national policy for freshwater management. [File video].

Not being afraid to take on big business, all the way to the Environment Court, has seen a group committed to the conservation of their local river awarded.

The Waiau Rivercare Group has been recognised for its enormous dedication and hard work with a Community Service Award.

Members were presented with the award by Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board chair Anne Horrell at the Waiau Town and Country Club, in Tuatapere, on Tuesday.

The aim of the group was to gain back the Waiau River and improve the ongoing environmental, cultural and social elements affecting the waterway.

The group, along with students from Waiau Area School and Hauroko Valley School, also won an Environment Court case against Meridian Energy in July.

Due to 95% of the Waiau’s flow being diverted out to the sea, the community was left with just 5%.

Supplied Group co-chair and co-founder Paul Marshall, far left, receives the award from Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board chair Anne Horrell, second from left. Also attending are representatives from the group and community board, back row from left: Marilyn Parris, Blayne de Vries, Wayne Edgerton, and Paula McKenzie; and middle row from left; Eric McKenzie, Christina Vaughan, Claire Marshall Jordan, Glenys Steele, and Richard Bennett. Front row, from left, are Hauroko Valey Primary School pupils Lucy Blair-Edie, Maddi Norman, Tomas Clarke, and Libby Anderson, and Waiau Area School students Oli Abbott and Alyssa Harding.

Now there would be closer monitoring of the river flows in order to improve the wellbeing of the Waiau.

WRG was founded in 2018 and became the Waiau Rivercare Group Incorporated Society in 2019, initially with the sole purpose of stopping algal bloom and returning the river to a state of ecological health.

The group had worked hard with the community, local schools and playgroups to create an awareness of the Waiau River, the issues it was facing, and the potential state of the river in years to come, if nothing changed.

This included a T-shirt design competition and the creation of a children’s book, their kaitiaki project: “A collection of works and words from our tamariki about the Waiau. Ko au te awa, ko te awa ko au. I am the river and the river is me.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Presenting a petition to the Environment Select Committee last year, from left, Tomas Clarke and Libby Anderson from Hauroko Valley Primary School, Paul Marshall, and from Waiau Area School, Malakai Mangion and Oli Abbott. (File photo)

The book was created to educate tamariki.

Senior students from Waiau Area School also undertook investigations about where their water ended up, and the importance of being environmentally aware.

The group had been petitioning since 2020 for the wellness of the Waiau to be improved, and in 2022 students from both Waiau Area School and Hauroko Valley School, their teachers, and WRG committee members travelled to Parliament to present their case to the Environment Select Committee.

It was believed to be a New Zealand first for children to speak and be heard by a select committee at Parliament.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Waiau River Care members from left, Christina Vaughan, Mackenzie Vaughan, Glenys Steele, Rosanne Allen, Paul Marshall, Eve Jordan, Grace Jordan, Claire Jordan and Juanita Marshall, by the Waiau River, in Western Southland. (File photo)

Horrell acknowledged this week in presenting the award that the group’s work had always been “generous and selfless, as the Waiau is all of ours; it defines us, as a community, in many ways”.

“It is a beautiful, continuous life force which is part of our whakapapa, along with the Takitimu Mountains and the native bush.”

Paul Marshall, co-chair and one of the founding members of WRG, spoke of the journey to date and said it was wonderful that their presentations to the Environment Court were successful.