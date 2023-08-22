Southland Sports Car Club to celebrate 75 years in October

Southland Sports Car Club stalwarts from left, Barry Keen, Jack Johnstone, Wendy Jenks, and Alex McLennan at the 60th anniversary of Teretonga Park in 2017. (File photo)

In October, one of Southland’s oldest motorsport clubs will celebrate a “major milestone” – turning 75.

Formed in 1948 at a meeting on April 28 of that same year, the Southland Sports Car Club became official.

In the early days there was no Teretonga Park, so the club ran activities like hill climbs, beach races, paddock races and car trials.

Since then, it has been one of the leading motorsport clubs in the country.

In 1956 the club entered an international motor series race which saw the fastest-ever motor race on a road circuit in Ryal Bush, and prompted the club to look into constructing its own track.

Throughout the 50s, the club was looking to secure land to build its own circuit, and in 1957, Teretonga Park was built.

The track took a lot of work and was mainly built by members.

Life member Barry Keen said he recalled the track being built from chip seal, and in order to pack the surface, a public open day was held.

Supplied Southland Sports Car Club patron and life member Barry Keen gets shown around Jordan Michels’ Ford Focus V8 in 2022. (File photo)

“People could drive around the circuit which helped pack the chips,” Keen said.

There was a 44 gallon drum of fuel available to the drivers for their efforts.

The club celebrated the track’s 60th birthday in 2017, and last November it had another big party for Teretonga Park’s 65th birthday.

Teretonga Park’s first race was held in 1957. Merv Neil from Auckland won in a Bobtail Cooper. The first international race was held in February 1958.

Celebrations for the 75th birthday will be held on October 27 and 28.

Volunteer Wendy Jenks, who has been with the club more than 50 years, said there had been some “pretty famous people” come drive at Teretonga.

Robyn Edie Driver Brendon Leitch at Teretonga Park, Invercargill. Leitch is a current member of the Southland Sports Car Club. (File photo).

“In the last few years, if you watch the news on television, all those young New Zealanders who are doing very, very well (in motorsport) all raced at Teretonga.”

Teretonga was the oldest racing circuit in the country and was still owned by the club, which Jenks said was a big achievement.

Some of the notable drivers to have driven at the club include current member Brendon Leitch, who was racing in Europe and currently led the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe title race, and Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll, who drove the circuit a few years ago.

The club’s members were “lovely people”, Jenks said, and they had the same people coming back year after year to compete at the club.

JOHN HAWKINS/Stuff George Begg Classic Speedfest at Teretonga Race Track Invercargill. (first published February 2020)

Jenks said she hoped the celebration would attract a big crowd.

Members both past and present were invited to to a Friday meet-and-greet on October 27, which would also be the official launch of the club’s fourth book, covering its history from 2007 to 2022.

On the Saturday, October 28, Jenks said they would host an Everybody Have a Go Day, a rare event as normally drivers would need a licence to race on the track – but for the celebrations the club had got an exemption.

The event would end with a dinner at the Ascot Park Hotel and entertainment from 6.30pm. Members wanting to attend must register on the club’s website, at www.teretonga.org.nz.