Faiaoga aiga join forces for special Polyfest collaboration

Kew Pacific Island Early Learning Centre lead teacher Maele Seau is helping to nurture vā in Murihiku through tautua.

“It’s about culture, language and identity.”

New Zealand born Samoan teacher Maele Seau will repeat this line many times during our interview.

It’s her “why” – her reason for teaching, her reason for establishing a Pasifika group as a teenager, her reason for helping other teachers... and the reason behind a very special collaboration for this year’s Murihiku Polyfest.

Maele – who is the lead teacher at Kew Pacific Island (KPI) Early Learning Centre – is teaming up with her “baby brother” Sammy Seau – who’s the head of music and performing arts at Bishop Viard College in Wellington – to perform a Tokelau Fatele at the festival.

There’s a strong Tokelau community in Porirua in Wellington, but the performance will be especially special for one KPI family who recently moved south and told Maele they never imagined their culture would be celebrated in Murihiku.

The siblings both share an absolute passion for celebrating their culture.

Supplied Performing arts students from Bishop Viard College in Wellington are heading to Invercargill to perform at Murihiku Polyfest on Thursday.

Their late parents made sure they were exposed to Samoan language at church and when Polyfest was started in 2009, Maele started the Pasifika group at Verdon College – which her siblings continued.

She wanted to work towards revitalising Pacific culture, she said.

“No matter where you are, you should never forget who you are and where you come from, and the gift of language,” Maele said.

Sammy likes to ask his students to reflect on their purpose.

SUPPLIED Maele Seau, left, and her brother Sammy are preparing to bring their students together for a special performance at this year’s Murihiku Polyfest.

He starts things off with a photo of his siblings and his parents: “My purpose is to do my parents, my family name and my siblings proud.”

But he also wants to encourage change by giving young people a voice and helping them feel comfortable to stand in their culture.

“The status quo [when I was young] was that you were brown, so you should just sit there quietly because you’re a minority. The language was very much present in our kitchens, but not in our schools.”

He wants young people to celebrate their music and language: “Those are the stories of old that we need to treasure.”

This is one of the reasons the Pacific Island Advisory and Cultural Trust (PIACT) opened KPI where teachers revitalise Pacific culture through language – incorporating language weeks into its curriculum.

Supplied Bishop Viard College teacher Sammy Seau says bringing his students to Invercargill is about helping them step outside their comfort zone.

For their Polyfest performance this year, the little ones will be performing in Cook Islands language, Samoan, Kiribati, Māori and Tokelauan.

KPI strives to raise tamariki to have strong self-confidence through their cultural connectedness – which starts in early learning.

“We can become the whāriki, the fala, the foundation to support and nurture our tamariki,” Maele said.

She is helping equip other teachers with the tools they need to create environments that nurture culture as the newly appointed convenor of the New Zealand Culture of Trade Unions’ Murihiku Komiti Pasefika – the third structure of its kind in Aotearoa.

Maele and her four sisters will host Sammy and the 60 students and adults travelling from Wellington when they arrive on Wednesday.

She thanked PIACT for giving them the space to bring the two schools together ahead of their performance.

Supplied The Bishop Viard College students will be doing public performance in Invercargill’s CBD while they’re in the city.

The college will be performing on Thursday night before joining the early learning centre on Friday morning.

They’ll also be doing some public performances around the Invercargill CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Sammy said he wanted to teach the students that performances didn’t have to be confined to a traditional stage.

They were surrounded by a strong Pacific Island community in Porirua but by bringing them to Murihiku, he hoped they would learn not to take that for granted.

The siblings are looking forward to spending time together and watching their nephew perform with Southland Boys’ High School for the first time.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Pacific Islanders Advisory Cultural Trust chair George Ngaei says that helping children understand their culture sets them up to succeed in life. [File photo]

PIACT chair George Ngaei said education was a pillar of wellbeing along with health and employment.

Pacific youth often said that a loss of identity and not knowing their culture was one of their biggest concerns, which was why the trust invested in and encouraged parents to buy into education, he said.

In one generation, fewer children were leaving school early and more were going on to tertiary education, Ngaei said.

“It all started by giving them a good start in early childhood education.”

Murihiku Polyfest kicks off at ILT Stadium Southland on Monday and runs until Friday with a special performance by high school groups on Thursday night.