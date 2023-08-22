Rolling in the deep (south): roller skate discos a hit

Mel Brown has been hosting roller skating discos in the Bluff town hall and is asking for donations of roller skates so more children can join in.

Got a pair of skates gathering dust in your garage? Why not roll them on down to Bluff, so they can shine in the light of a mirror ball.

New(ish) Bluffie Mel Brown is on the hunt for roller skates of all sizes, so more children can get their boogie on at her community roller skating discos.

She’s been hosting them on Saturday afternoons in the town hall since last year, but some children who’ve turned up have missed out because they didn’t have their own skates to join in.

Although she’s started building up a collection by buying them herself with a few donations, the more pairs of skates she can get her hands on, the more children and their families can participate.

Brown, who’s lived in Bluff for the past three years, got the idea for the roller disco after noticing how little there was for young people to do over weekends.

With no public transport headed to Invercargill, heading to town isn’t really an option.

“The kids need something to do. I used to roller-skate when I was younger. I saw that was a thing again, and I thought: ‘Why can’t we do it in Bluff?’,” Brown said.

So she contacted Activate Bluff to make it happen.

As an oral health therapist working in schools, Brown is well known to both children and parents in Bluff.

It’s also why the pinata at the last roller disco included tubes of toothpaste “to balance out the chocolate”.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Ashdee Wilson hopes to set up a roller derby club in Invercargill, with weekly training on a multi-purpose wooden court at the YMCA.

One of Brown’s friends provides the PA system to play music, but so far, she’s been covering the cost of snacks, glow sticks, decorations and game prizes on her own.

The events have been growing in popularity, even attracting families from Invercargill and Stewart Island.

Brown said everyone was welcome, and she always encouraged parents to have a go.

Awarua Whānau Services kaiarahi tinana (health leader) Tammi Topi who manages Activate Bluff said she and her team helped Brown with planning, logistics and work on the day.

But they’ve stepped back because “she’s capable of rolling on her own.”

The event was getting both adults and children moving and was a great use of the community hall space, she said.

The next roller disco will be held in a fortnight and Brown will post the details on Facebook.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating skates or prizes can email her on meljbrown20@outlook.com.