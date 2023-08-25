That's a wrap: Another week-long Polyfest comes to an end

Kew Pacific Island Early Learning Centre children with in front, from left, Francis Prasad, Zirah Wharerimu, Marciano Toomalatai and Joseph Matenga-Pui, taking part in the Murihiku Polyfest 2023 on Friday.

Little hands fidget while eyes dart around nervously.

On stage at the 2023 Murihiku Polyfest the lights are bright, but backstage the light is dim and the tone hushed as children wait to take the stage.

Children from all throughout Southland have been practising for weeks to perform at the annual festival.

Hundreds of tamariki from 125 early childhood centres, primary schools, high schools and community groups descended on ILT Stadium Southland this week with their whānau to celebrate Pacific culture.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Middle School Te Kura o Te Puna Wai Ora taking part in Murihiku Polyfest.

This year, organisers Mīharo team members had been working with schools before the festival to help them grow their cultural competency, which led to more participation.

Mīharo general manager Tania Carran said the growth of the festival – now in its 14th year – was overwhelming.

The operation is a well-oiled machine. Volunteers guide groups to where they're meant to be, presenters get them on stage and upstairs a crew are streaming the whole show and adding commentary for those who can’t be at the stadium.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Children from BestStart Elles Road taking part in Murihiku Polyfest 2023.

The festival aims to connect young people to Pacific culture, but it takes this a step further by also bringing families together.

“We love seeing the community coming together. It’s in intergenerational kaupapa,” Carran said.

“Polyfest attracts kaumatua, kuia, nannies and papas, aunties, uncles, cousins, siblings and friends.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kew Pacific Island Early Learning Centre manager Rebecca Fa’alologo-Robertson, left, helping her daughter Anahera Fa'alologo-Robertson, 2, get ready.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Te Kura o Mataura perform during the festival.