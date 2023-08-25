That's a wrap: Another week-long Polyfest comes to an end
Little hands fidget while eyes dart around nervously.
On stage at the 2023 Murihiku Polyfest the lights are bright, but backstage the light is dim and the tone hushed as children wait to take the stage.
Children from all throughout Southland have been practising for weeks to perform at the annual festival.
Hundreds of tamariki from 125 early childhood centres, primary schools, high schools and community groups descended on ILT Stadium Southland this week with their whānau to celebrate Pacific culture.
This year, organisers Mīharo team members had been working with schools before the festival to help them grow their cultural competency, which led to more participation.
Mīharo general manager Tania Carran said the growth of the festival – now in its 14th year – was overwhelming.
The operation is a well-oiled machine. Volunteers guide groups to where they're meant to be, presenters get them on stage and upstairs a crew are streaming the whole show and adding commentary for those who can’t be at the stadium.
The festival aims to connect young people to Pacific culture, but it takes this a step further by also bringing families together.
“We love seeing the community coming together. It’s in intergenerational kaupapa,” Carran said.
“Polyfest attracts kaumatua, kuia, nannies and papas, aunties, uncles, cousins, siblings and friends.”