Charges laid in 'Clap' graffiti case - but accused cannot yet be named

Illegal graffiti art, with a Clap sign off, has been appearing on Invercargill CBD buildings for months, to the chagrin of many business owners. An arrest has been made in the case.

A man charged with multiple counts of graffiti on buildings in the Invercargill CBD is not allowed on the streets during the night.

On Monday, Stuff asked police to confirm if a person had been charged in relation to the graffiti that had been appearing on buildings around the Invercargill CBD, under the pseudonym of Clap.

Police responded: “I can confirm a person was due in Invercargill District Court on Thursday [August 24] charged with intentional damage and graffiti.”

The man, aged in his 30s, was granted interim name suppression at the hearing.

His bail conditions prohibit him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am, and he cannot possess any instruments capable of being used to commit the offence of graffiti or intentional damage.

Court documents reveal he faces at least seven charges of intentional damage in Invercargill between December 2022 and July 2023.

The locations of the alleged crimes include the east wall of the Langlands Hotel, the north wall of Rebel Sport, an internal driveway wall at Mike Pero Real Estate, the south wall of the Kelvin Hotel, and a roller door and walls at Chipmunks.

He is also accused of intentionally damaging traffic control junction bus stop shelters owned by the Invercargill City Council, and intentionally damaging road works screen cloth owned by Brazier Scaffolding.

His next court appearance is set down for September 19.

In mid-August, the Southland Business Chamber alerted its members that police wanted to hear from businesses that had Clap graffiti painted on their premises.

At that time, police declined to give further details on their investigation, including whether they had identified or spoken to Clap.