Just Transitions team costing taxpayers $1.4m a year

The Government is paying at least $1.4 million a year for the team working to transition Southland and Taranaki to low-emission economies.

The Just Transitions Unit is mostly based in Wellington and made up of 13 people who earn between $58,175 and $225,254 depending on their position.

Minister of energy and resources Megan Woods released information on the unit’s staff numbers and salary bands in response to a parliamentary written question, so Stuff asked what the $1,431,589 in annual wages had bought so far.

Just Transitions Partnership manager Shane Wilson said the team supported regional partners in Southland and Taranaki to plan for and manage their own just transition processes.

“This includes building capability and capacity in regions to help access funding and development opportunities. The team also provides tools and resources that all communities can use for their own planning purposes.”

Wilson manages three principal policy advisors, four senior policy advisors, three policy advisors, a senior programme coordinator and personal administrator.

The team have been working in Taranaki since 2018 as the region prepared to move away from offshore oil and gas drilling, and in Southland since 2020 when the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point announced plans to close.

Wilson’s team facilitated 23 workshops around the region to set up a road map to achieving an equitable, productive, and sustainable low-emissions economy by 2050.

Another 36 workshops were held to turn the roadmap into an executable plan.

In Southland, the Just Transition team had been liaising with iwi, regional leaders, and central government to explore new industries that would create jobs when the region's largest employer shuts at the end of 2024.

They have created the Long-Term Plan: Beyond 2025 Southland Regional Development Strategy, which stakeholders were currently turning into a tangible plan.

Pointing to practical examples of the team's work, Wilson said they were working with the E tū union to create a job match programme for smelter workers, while a food and fibre accelerator programme had identified the 10 most high-impact primary industry projects.

They had also developed a community collaboration programme called Connected Murihiku that puts social and community agencies around the same table to work together.

In May, Minister Woods announced additional funding at the Murihiku Regeneration Collective’s energy and innovation wānanga to support projects identified through Southland’s just transition process.

This includes $100m for a hydrogen consumption rebate for early adopters of green hydrogen and $8m for projects like the Southland Manufacturing and Engineering Cluster proposed by the Southland Business Chamber, a Startup and Innovation Hub, developing the region’s aquaculture industry and implementing the long-term plan.