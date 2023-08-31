Te Hau o Te Ora, Invercargill's low-cost general practice turns one

The team at Te Hau o Te Ora look back on their first year as a low-cost GP clinic.

After one year in business, general health practice Te Hau o Te Ora is living up to its name, breathing new life into the Southland health sector.

The practice came about as a way to service around 3000 people in the Invercargill area who couldn’t enrol to see a GP last year.

Since then Te Hau o Te Ora had enrolled around 900 patients who enjoyed a funding model which covered more of the visit for patients than other practices, reducing the cost barrier to seeing a doctor.

The clinic, which was created in partnership between Hokonui Rūnanga, Awarua Rūnaka and WellSouth Primary Health Network, celebrated its first birthday during the month of August.

General manager Alison Wilden said Te Hau o Te Ora was more than just providing health services, it was about a “philosophy of breaking down barriers around health”.

“Hokonui Rūnanga, Awarua Rūnaka could see that many in their whānau community were unenrolled, maybe disenfranchised, and needed to not only be able to access primary health care but feel comfortable to do so,” Wilden said.

Primary care service manager Bob Glassey said, slowly but surely after the clinic opened and enrolled patients, existing GPs have opened their books too and more primary care has become available.

“The practice has been able to grow from the ground up putting support networks in place where the greatest need is.”

The clinic had to adapt and be flexible to the availability of GPs and launched a GP virtual health service for patients to video consult with a GP, and there are nurse practitioners and a nurse prescriber on site to help patients with managing their medication.

They have also adopted an access and choice programme which provided a mental health support service and coaching free of charge.

Currently, the clinic is partnering with the Ministry of Social Development and setting up a work and income space so clients who need these support services can access them in one place.

And at its essence, Te Hau o Te Ora was there to make people feel supported and comfortable to access primary care, Wilden said.