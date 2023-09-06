Future uncertain for businesses affected by major fire in Invercargill

Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca speaks about the early morning fire in Invercargill.

Businesses working from a fire-ravaged building in Invercargill are reeling and now face the prospect of finding new premises.

A large fire ignited at the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Six people were treated by ambulance staff, one of them in a serious condition, as a result of the fire in the historic building.

BT Boxing and Fitness, Visualize tattoo shop and TechnoFIX all said they had to re-establish their businesses elsewhere.

BT Boxing and Fitness owner Brendan Thomas was removing the boxing equipment and putting it into a trailer on Wednesday morning.

He had owned the business for 20 years, including the last 10 years in the now fire-damaged building.

Stuff A fire on Dee St, filled Invercargill with smoke and spread a smell of burnt wood across town.

"The firemen are going to take the roof off, I have to move everything out," he said.

"A lot of effort has gone into the business, worked my guts out, and pooff, it's gone ... just glad no one's seriously hurt.

"Hopefully someone might have another building I can rent out," Thomas said.

Sid Leti, owner of the Visualize tattoo shop in the damaged building, said the smoke and fire damage had wrecked much of the shop's contents.

"Pretty devastated, it's taken a couple of years to get the shop up and running well, and now I have to find somewhere else."

Vikas Dahiya said it had been a stressful morning for him and his staff at TechnoFIX.

“Everything is gone,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Firefighters were still on the scene later on Wednesday morning.

The store, parts and customers’ devices were all seriously water damaged and the cost of rising premiums meant Dahiya had had to cancel the store’s insurance.

He was hoping the owner’s building insurance would cover the damage.

But the business was also facing months of lost income while he tried to find a new location, he said.

After speaking with officials, Dahiya believed staff would not be able to go back to the building at all.

Snap Fitness, in the building next door, had been lucky, manager Ro Laphen said.

Evan Harding/Stuff Visualize tattoo shop owner Sid Leti, left, and BT Boxing and Fitness owner Brendan Thomas are looking for new premises to trade from in Invercargill after the building they were located in [behind] was badly damaged by fire early on Wednesday morning.

While it initially announced that it would close until further notice, the gym reopened about 10am after power to the building was restored.

“We’re pretty much good to go on our end. It just smells a little smokey,” Laphen said.

Staff at Nexus Bookshop, also located in the fire-damaged building, declined to comment.

Building owner Linda Lee said the building was insured. She declined to comment further, saying she was waiting to get more information.

Fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca, speaking shortly before 9am, said firefighters were still working in the roof space to put the fire out.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Firefighters at the scene of a serious fire in Invercargill on Wednesday morning.

The fire was not completely out at that stage. “We can’t start our investigation until it’s safe to do so.”

It was too early to say what caused the fire, he said.

The building has historic status dating back to circa 1882.

Widely known in Invercargill as the Briscoe building, it was designed by prominent architect Frederick William Burwell, who was responsible for much of the commercial heart of Invercargill, including many of its most celebrated buildings such as those in the Crescent and the former Langlands block.

There had earlier been a wooden building on the site, owned by Dunedin’s Walter Guthrie who was in partnership with William James Mudie Larnach (of Dunedin’s Larnach Castle fame).

In 1881 Guthrie sold the property to William Paisley, a local general merchant who contracted Burwell to demolish the wooden structure and rebuild the concrete and brick property with a classical design aesthetic.

By 1883, the Dunedin partnership had dissolved and Guthrie relocated to Invercargill, buying the business from Paisley and in 1901 it was acquired by Briscoe & Company.