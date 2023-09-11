'This is our livelihoods,' frustrated Stewart Island operator says

Ulva Island Te Wharawhara wharf has reached the end of its lifespan and will be unusable after the upcoming tourist season. (File photo)

A Stewart Island tour operator has hit out at the Southland District Council and the Department of Conservation over the way it’s managed restrictions at UIva Island.

Operators were notified about changes this week, which the council said would allow operators to continue using the already damaged Ulva Island Te Wharawhara wharf this season while a decision on a replacement is being made.

But Aihe Wildlife Cruises and Water Taxi owner Furhana Ahmad is disappointed operators weren’t consulted, with some like herself only finding out about the restrictions at a public meeting on Thursday night.

“It’s demeaning, the way this process is being handled. It’s a slap in the face,” she said.

The wharf in Post Office Cove has reached the end of its life and is no longer safe to use.

The island land is owned by DOC and the Hunter family, who’ve been unable to agree on building a new wharf in the current location.

An alternative site has been located at Bathing Bay, but would only work if DOC agree to build and maintain the 400m of track needed to connect it to the existing track network.

DOC had agreed to this in principle earlier in the year, but the council says this agreement is in doubt.

The restrictions, which include time limits and speed limits for vessels using the wharf, maximum displacement and a wind speed threshold, will come into effect on October 1.

Ahmad said the wind speed threshold of more than 10 knots for parking at the wharf would significantly reduce the number of days she’d be able to take tourists to Ulva Island over the busy season – a big blow after the economic impact of Covid-19.

“We live on Stewart Island, the wind blows,” she said, often at 20 to 40 knots. “How will [the restriction] be applied? Who will police it?”

DOC/Supplied Ulva Island is world-renowned for being a predator-free bird sanctuary, with Prince Harry describing it as a conservation "jewel" during a 2015 visit. (File photo)

In a statement on Wednesday, the council said it had informed key stakeholders about the changes directly, but Ahmad disputes this, saying she only found out about them at a community meeting.

“We are told when critical decisions are made, but we’re not engaged. I don’t think that’s a good way to govern.”

As a jewel in the DOC’s crown, Ahmed believed the department should be doing more to keep Ulva Island visitor friendly.

Council community facilities manager Mark Day said the council contacted four stakeholders who would be impacted by the boat displacement limit.

A press release was issued on September 6 and two public meetings were held on Stewart Island on September 7, he said.

Day said the restrictions were decided through consultation with the Rakiura Community Board, the harbour master and an engineer’s report.

Southland District mayor Rob Scott said the council contacted operators and issued the press statement within a day of hearing about the suggested restrictions.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District mayor Rob Scott says the new restrictions on the Ulva Island Wharf are a matter of health and safety. (File photo)

“The key was to get the information out to the community as soon as possible.”

He hoped that the council would be well under way with building a new wharf by now, but it had hit a brick wall with DOC, he said.

The restrictions were about keeping users safe, Scott said.

“Once you know there’s a health and safety issue, you have no choice.”

Scott said the significance of Ulva Island’s role in the Rakiura experience was not lost on him or the council.

“I am very conscious of the effect this has on the island,” he said.

When asked about the wharf and the track, a DOC spokesperson said it was a council project.

DOC southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said: “DOC provided in-principle support to SDC at the early stages of the project and have remained committed to engaging in their project.”

This was the exact same statement he made in July when asked about the project.

The council will receive a report about the feasibility of replacing the wharf later this month, but either way, the current structure will need to be closed at the end of the season.