Improv drop-ins growing in Southland

Charmin Dahl is hoping to inspire a culture of improv theatre and theatre sports in Southland.

Ever wanted to learn to think quick on your feet? Good at collaborating with others? How are your observational skills?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, improv might be your jam – and if you live in Invercargill you’re in luck, because the city finally has its own regular improv drop-in nights.

As Improv Southland founder Charmin Dahl says: “Invercargill is ripe for it. Invercargill is ready.”

She’s been hosting the drop in sessions on Wednesday night for the past two months and says its steadily growing in popularity.

“The timing is right. I see this arts emergence happening [in the city] and it’s cool,” Dahl said.

Improv Southland is a bit of an arts renewal for Dahl herself.

Originally from the United States, Dahl moved to New Zealand with her family and began working in the hospital screening patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But once she came out the other end, she thought: “I really want to do something that brings joy.”

So she went back to her performing arts roots, working with Arts Murihiku to offer improvisation lessons alongside the drop-in nights.

Dahl believes improv can be a great tool for developing skills and capabilities off the stage.

Applied improv, or improv for businesses and organisation, teaches collaborations, listening skills, observation skills, creativity and thinking on your feet, she said.

“There’s this creativity to innovation pipeline in the brain.”

Given the big improv scene in Dunedin, Dahl was surprised that there was nothing in Invercargill, she said.

She’s started seeing regulars at the sessions and hopes to one day be able to have enough of them to put on a show once or twice a year.

“I want people to be like: ‘yeah, I can do that’.”

She also hopes to encourage theatre sports in schools and maybe even more improv groups.

“I’m sort of looking at this infection model,” she said. “It would be fun to see this grow, but for it to grow beyond me would be amazing.”

Improv Southland drop-in sessions are held at Arts Murihiku on Forth St every Wednesday from 7pm.