Stolen car spiked and youths arrested after chase from Gore to Invercargill

Police chased three young in a stolen car on Tuesday night. (File photo)

Southland police arrested three youths on Tuesday night after following the stolen car they were travelling in from Gore to Invercargill.

A spokesperson said police first signalled for the driver to stop in Gore at 9.50pm, after seeing the stolen car speeding.

But instead of stopping, the driver continued driving south towards Invercargill.

“Road spikes were deployed in Invercargill, damaging the tyres of the car,” the police spokesperson said.

The car was found abandoned in Regent St at around 10.45pm and three youths were taken into custody nearby a short time later.

They are scheduled to appear in Youth Court on Friday on a range of charges.