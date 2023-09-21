Round 2 of Carter's Tyre South Island Endurance series comes to Teretonga

Sam Fillmore and Jonny Reid on their way to victory at the opening round of the Carter’s Tyre Service South Island Endurance Series at Euromarque Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, Christchurch.

Southland motorsport fans are in for a treat this weekend, with Round 2 of the Carter’s Tyre Service South Island Endurance Series to be held at Teretonga Park.

Round 2 will happen this Saturday, September 23, starting at 9am and will feature a three-hour race, two one hour races for various models of cars and more.

The day will start with a three 15min qualifying sessions before starting with the two 1-Hour Races, class 4 & 5 is at 10.20am and class 1 & 2 is at 11.40am. The 3-Hour Race starts at 1.30pm.

Last year’s winners of the three-hour race, Sam Fillmore and Jonny Reid, are coming back this year to contest their titles as winners and repeat history with a victory in their Audi R8 GT3.

Fillmore and Reid are coming into the second round with a win already under their belt from the Round 1 of the series.

The pair have a lot of experience with Reid, a former New Zealand Grand Prix winner and A1 GP star, winning the Teretonga 3 Hour Race in 2018 and 2019 in partnership with Neil Foster, while Fillmore won the race in 2016 in a Ferrari.

Even though the pair have an impressive CV, Reid and Fillmore might have some competition in father and son due Paul and Anthony Pedersen in their Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 and Steve Brooks and Bill Riding from Christchurch, who are expected to do well.

Glenn Smith of Taranaki, who won in 2021 with Damon Leitch, is also back in his McLaren 650S.

For the 1-Hour class 2 & 3 Race locals may be rooting for Jordan Michels and Glen Brazier but will have to work hard against Cantabrian’s Angus McFarane and Michael Bushell.

For class 4 & 5 of the 1-Hour race there will be a tight competition for round 1 winner Rhys Gould from Christchurch in the form of Scot O’Donnell, Mike Hall of Queenstown and Warren Black of Oamaru.

Tickets for the day are $20 each and will be available from the Auto Centre on Tweed St or from E Hayes & Sons on Dee St.

Children 14 and under, accompanied by an adult, are free.