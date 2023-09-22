Rangatahi Zone offers a safe space for Murihiku teens

The beauty zone was particularly popular at last year’s Rangatahi Zone and will be back again this year. Pictured here is Liz Merito of Lashes on Islington with Kora Savage, 15, of Bluff, getting her eyelashes done. [File photo]

Whether you want to chuck an axe, test out an innovative business idea, or even just enjoy a bit of pampering – there really is something for every kind of kid at this year’s Rangatahi Zone.

The three-day event will take over Bluff from Tuesday with eight different activity zones for children between the ages of 10 and 18.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, more than 80 organisations and more than 100 volunteers will be making sure young people are thoroughly entertained this school holiday.

Project lead Sumaria Beaton said: “Everyone’s been amazing coming together. It was heaps of fun last year. My feet are still sore.”

Rangatahi Zone was supported by Te Rourou One Aotearoa Foundation, which offered young people the opportunity to choose where they want funding to go.

This initial investment helped the team attract “heaps more” organisations and grow the event, Beaton said.

One of the things they’re doing differently this year was making sure social support services like Youthline, Southland Help, Number 10 and others were on hand to help children who need them.

Last year, Beaton said, many young people opened up to volunteers about their struggles, sometimes even broaching subjects as heavy as sexual assault, and she wanted to make sure they could get help straight away.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Rangatahi Zone organiser Sumaria Beaton shows off the map for this year’s event. Activities are split into eight zones within walking distance from each other in Bluff.

“There are a lot of mental health issues [among rangatahi] and they felt like they were in a safe space to talk about it. That’s big, and it’s what we want from them. Last year we didn’t quite have the follow-up.”

Apart from having services available, Beaton said it was also important for young people to recognise where they could get help and build trust.

“They’re there having a good time, but if there’s stuff to deal with, here are some options to explore.”

A mother herself, Beaton got the idea for Rangatahi Zone after four teenagers were tragically killed in a car accident on Queens Drive in Invercargill in April, 2022.

“We were at the tangi at the marae and there was just a heavy cloud over all those young people,” she said.

So she got her mates together to put on a version of ILT Kidszone for older children.

Activities on offer include nail stations, a barber and hairdressers, body and skin care product making, a business start-up incubator, traditional portraits (Maori and Pacific Island), jewellery making, DJ mixing, coding, dismantling electronics, poi making and weaving, mirimiri and romiromi, career advice and kai stations where rangatahi can make anything from pizzas to cupcakes.

A free bus service will be available from Winton, Gore, Mataura and Invercargill, but rangatahi are asked to register at rangatahizone.org.