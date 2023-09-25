Teretonga Park hosts day of racing

Jonny Reid and Sam Fillmore won the three-hour race in their Audi R8 GT3 at the South Island Endurance Series at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

The Teretonga Park Raceway in Southland played host to round two of the Carter’s Tyre Service South Island Endurance Series on Saturday, with a late safety car period in each of the three races ensuring an exciting sprint finish in each.

Jonny Reid and Sam Fillmore won the three-hour race, repeating last year's win, in their Audi R8 GT3.

Reid said the win was a “team effort” while Fillmore said they had “a dream run” before thanking the volunteers who made the event possible.

Invercargill driver Jordan Michels won the class 2/3 one-hour race in his Marc Ford Mustang, leading all the way in a race punctuated by three safety car periods.

Adam Julian of Christchurch was second with Heremana Malmazec of Queenstown third.

Michels said winning in Invercargill was a special moment for him and he was grateful to car owner Peter Williams.

Rhys Gould won the class 4/5 one-hour race. Gould, who hails from Christchurch, led all the way in his Hyundai i30N TCR, seeing off an early challenge from Pel Arnott of Auckland and then withstanding pressure from Oamaru driver, Warren Black. Gould took the flag 1.399 seconds ahead of Black with Arnott third.