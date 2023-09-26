Rangatahi Zone a welcome distraction after floods

Rangatahi Zone began on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday around the Bluff township for the second year, with a huge variety of activities for 10-18 year-olds. Samuel O’Brien, 14, of Invercargill enjoyed a game of Archery Tag on Tuesday.

The Erskine family are still dealing with the effects of flooding, but on Tuesday the children got to think about something completely different thanks to Rangatahi Zone.

Mum Anne-Marie Erskine drove a minivan full of children from Tuatapere and Otautau to Bluff for the popular youth holiday programme.

“It’s a relief really, because it gives the kids something off the farm. It’s a wee way to drive, but it’s worth it,” she said.

“I like the idea that they incorporate older kids because they usually get missed out.”

As most of the youngsters milling around Bluff said, Rangatahi Zone was like Kids Zone, but for older children.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Nicholas Erskine, 16, of Tuatapere, on right, getting his nails painted by Bailey Ives, of Awarua Whanau Services.

The event runs in various venues within walking distance from each other in Bluff over three days, with heaps of activities aimed at 10- to 18-year-olds.

And everything is free, with sponsors even coming on board to provide a bus service and kai.

Faavae Kuresa, 15, from Invercargill, had “smashed a whole lot of bottles” in the smash-it room, thrown some axes and was busy tucking into ice cream when Stuff photographed him.

“I think it’s pretty good that they’re doing this,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Only Fades Barbershop staff were giving free haircuts. Kotahi Stevens, 14, of Invercargill, gets his hair cut by Sione Kaufononga.

Tenielle Johnson, 17, from Bluff was worried she’d be too old but found otherwise when she got down to the events.

“It's such a good idea because it brings all these age groups together with no worries,” she said.

Johnson likes that lots of the activities were hands-on.

“It’s just Bluff. This is what Bluff is, and it’s nice that people get to experience what we did growing up,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Enjoying the inflatable combat ring are Danzig Glen, 13, left, and Taylor Collins, 14, both of Invercargill.

Rangatahi Zone project lead Sumaria Beaton said the event had kicked off without a hitch and everything was going to plan.

“Lots of happy, young people.”

The Tuurama Trust initiative is on in Bluff until Thursday.