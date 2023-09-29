Carter Guichard gunning for Southland cycle tour title

Carter Guichard is aiming for victory in the under-19 section of the three-day Yunca Junior Tour of Southland which starts today.

A cycling teen with Southland ties will be gunning for victory in the Yunca Junior Tour of Southland which starts today.

The tour is celebrating its 40th year and will feature 140 of the best young riders in the country in under-13, 15, 17 and 19 age groups for boys and girls.

The event features six stages of racing on the Teretonga track and on roads in and near Invercargill over three days.

Wanaka-based Carter Guichard, who is a Cycling Southland member and whose mother was raised in Invercargill, is a strong contender in the under-19 boys event, given his road racing background.

The 17-year-old Guichard competed for New Zealand at the junior world championship road race in Scotland in August, and while racing for the French-based AG2R Citroen under-19 team this year, placed third in two UCI tour events in France.

Now his focus is on the under-19 section of the junior tour of Southland, a race he wants to win, especially given it’s his favourite event in New Zealand.

He has competed in various age groups of the Southland tour six times previously, with one king of the mountains win in 2015.

“I love going to Southland every year, we have family there who always come to support us,” he said.

The tour was the “highest level under-19 road race in New Zealand apart from the nationals”.

“We have the 30 best riders in New Zealand who will be there, lots of boys from the track and four of us have just come back from Europe. It’s the final race for the season, everyone has been training hard for the past four months.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The 17-year-old Guichard is aiming for victory.

A smaller rider who enjoyed the hills, Guichard expected the weather to play a big factor in the racing, and indicated he would seek shelter from the bigger boys in the pack.

Southland riders in the male under-19 section include Marshall Erwood and Magnus Jamieson, who both raced for their country at the UCI Track Cycling Junior World Championships in South America in August.

Race director Marc Prutton said the tour was pivotal to the development of young Southland cyclists.

“Being their home tour, Southland kids really want to excel in it. It’s a big event and a big goal for them.”

Sponsored by Yunca for all 40 years, the tour begins at the Teretonga Park Raceway with a time trial today.