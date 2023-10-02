Southland Arts Trail comes back for its second year

Southland artist Mel McKenzie will be one of the dozens of creatives putting their art on display as part of the Southland Arts Trail.

After last year's success, Southland Arts Trail will come back to creatively enliven the region in October.

Organised by Arts Murihiku, the trail will run from October 6-23, with events spread from Rakiura/Stewart Island to Lumsden, from Te Anau to Gore.

Mel McKenzie was one of the creatives who will display her artworks at the Southland Arts Trail.

She said last year there was an unexpected interest “both from the artists who put their hand up to open their studios and from the public who toured the studios”.

“It blew everybody away with how well it went and ... it just really exceeded everyone’s expectations,” McKenzie said.

The trail will see photographers, performers, musicians and artists from all disciplines display their works in galleries, studios and clubs across the region.

McKenzie said this year she will show oil paintings from her studio in Seaward Downs between 11am and 4pm on the weekends, and between 11am and 2pm on Wednesdays.

Her paintings focus on blurry landscapes in a bokeh style, and moody and evocative botanical portraitures.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff McKenzie says she had no art education and discovered painting and photography later in life, after having children.

She said she came across the bokeh style while playing with photographs, then, last year she won a Southland Arts Award for her unique style.

McKenzie would take a blurry photograph and use it as an inspiration for her bokeh-style paintings.

She said the final result was a soft-focus painting which was a metaphor for stopping hyper-focusing on our lives.

“It is a metaphor for letting yourself go and softening your gaze and letting the light come into your life,” McKenzie said.

She would paint a street in the city or a natural environment where “bulbs of light” appear and decorate the canvas, she said.

McKenzie, who has worked in the public sector in the past, was now a full-time painter.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff McKenzie's oil paintings are inspired by bokeh style photography, where the subject of the picture is blurred and out of focus.

She had no art education and discovered painting and photography later in life, after having children.

“It was a slow evolution really, when I first started being creative with the arrival of my children ... I think that just opened a can of creative worms,” she said.

McKenzie was one of the dozens of artists who would open the doors of their studio to art enthusiasts and the public.

Arts Murihiku arts activator Lisa Benson said she was excited as this year they managed to add an extra weekend, making the event last for three weekends.

She said artists from the region should get involved and take the opportunity “to share a deeper experience with your audiences and showcase the inside scoop of your creative process”.