Milford Opportunities appoints new board chair

Queenstown resident Jenn Bestwick has been appointed as chair of the Milford Opportunities ministerial advisory board.

Queenstown resident Jenn Bestwick has been named chair of the Ministerial Advisory Board by the Milford Opportunities ministerial group – which is made up of the Conservation, Tourism and Transport ministers.

She is joined by two new board members: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett and independent tourism thought leader Dave Bamford.

Project director Chris Goddard said the three bring “an incredible depth of knowledge and skill to guide the project”.

Bestwick is the independent chair of Tonkin + Taylor, chair of the Tertiary Education Commission and an Antarctica New Zealand Board member.

She’s also a former independent Director of Invercargill City Holdings Ltd, and Tourism New Zealand Board member.

She takes over from Bill Day who stepped into the acting chair role following Dr Keith Turner’s retirement in March 2023.

“Keith Turner led the project through stages 1 and 2 as board chair, investing a great deal of time and passion into the delivery of the Milford Opportunities Masterplan and laying the foundation for the project’s work today,” Goddard said.

BROOK SABIN Normally thousands would make this trip each day — now it sits empty. But not for long (video published April 2022).

“Bill Day’s guidance has seen the project move at pace through the first stages of feasibility testing the masterplan. Bill will continue to be a highly valued member of the Ministerial Advisory Board, providing extensive marine, aviation and corporate knowledge and experience,” he added.

Current members of the board include mana whenua representatives Muriel Johnstone and Michael Skerrett, alongside Bill Day and Andrew Patterson, who bring extensive knowledge of sustainable tourism, design and management.

Supporting the board’s experience are Southland District Council Chief Executive Cameron McIntosh and Wilma Falconer, Chief Executive of Environment Southland, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry of Transport, and the Department of Conservation.

“The Milford Opportunities Project is creating a strategic roadmap to safeguard Milford Sound Piopiotahi and the remarkable visitor experience it offers, for current and future generations,” Goddard said.