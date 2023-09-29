Rural Night 'n Day crowned best in New Zealand

Night 'n Day field manager Colin Robson, left, Night 'n Day Winton owners Bridget Stevens and Rebecca Excell and Night 'n Day general manager Matthew Lane celebrate the sisters winning Night 'n Day Store of the Year.

As many Southlanders will tell you, a trip to Invercargill isn’t complete without stopping at Night 'n Day Winton.

That’s probably because it’s the best in the country.

The store has just won the Night 'n Day Store of the Year – for a fourth time, no less - and owners Bridget Stevens and Rebecca Excell say that’s all down to their great staff and the community who support them.

“That’s what got us here, that’s what brought that trophy home,” Stevens said.

The sisters say their coffee is pretty popular amongst Southlanders and their wide product range helps, but it’s the friendly staff that keeps people coming back.

Some have been there for more than a decade, and they know their customers well enough to start making their coffee order as soon as they see their car pull up.

“We’ve got an awesome team here. Everyone gets along and gets it done,” Excell said.

Night 'n Day Winton has been a big part of Stevens’ life.

She worked for the previous owner for 20 years before taking the store over in 2008.

Since then, it’s been a finalist in the annual Night 'n Day awards more times than she can count.

Supplied/Stuff Night 'n Day Winton owners Bridget Stevens and Rebecca Excell say they wouldn't have been able to win Night 'n Day Store of the Year without their wonderful staff.

Numerous family members have helped out over the years, but Excell joined the business officially in 2018.

“It’s a real family affair,” she said.

The two also give credit to Night 'n Day field manager Colin Robson, who they say offers plenty of advice on how to improve the store during his monthly visits.

“He’s really helped us behind the scenes,” Excell said.

The sisters say they are grateful to their staff, customers and the wider community for the recognition.

And with the next conference set to take place in Invercargill, they have every intention of holding onto the trophy next year.