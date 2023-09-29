150 years of something ‘special’ at Limehills

Limehills School students young and old are preparing to celebrate the school’s 150th Jubilee. Looking at some old photos are, from left, Ray Hazlett, former principal Malcolm Walker, Pippa, 8, and Ruby Langford, 10, with Pete Hammond and Belinda Brown.

“It’s special, Limehill School,” Peter Hammond says.

And he should know - his children are the fourth generation of his family to attend the school that’s celebrating its 150th Jubilee this year.

“A rural school like that is the centre of the community,” the former board chair said.

“Limehills has always thought outside the box in the way they’ve taught. They’ve always been brave to challenge the norm.”

Hammond admitted it wasn’t until he walked the school halls as a parent that he realised just how important a role the school played in the small Southland community.

“It’s where people go to laugh and cry.”

Hammond said he was looking forward to welcoming some of the people who also saw the school as special for its jubilee celebration from November 3 to November 5.

The Friday would be filled by a bit of a catch-up and get-together, he said, before school tours on Saturday and a banquet on Saturday night.

“There will be a bit of speeches, a bit of a meal, a bit of dance.”

The wider community were invited to attend a family day on the Sunday.

“We just need some good weather,” Hammond said.

He was looking forward to catching up with some of his own schoolmates over the weekend, which had been delayed by a year because of Covid-19.

“It was a tough decision to do that, but I’m glad we did,” he said, adding that the school expected to welcome about 200 people.

Opened in 1872, Limehills school was home to 150 students from years one to eight.

Students lived as far south as Winton, Hammond said: “[The school] does draw from a big area.”