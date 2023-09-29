South Port throws open the gates for Southlanders

Bluff’s South Port site engineer Andrew Hill along with South Port event coordinators Charlotte Scoles and Renee Nyhon, right, are looking forward to showing Southlanders around at the South Port Open Day on Sunday.

It’s been a long time since Southlanders have had the chance to get in on the action at South Port, but that changes this weekend.

The port will host its biannual open day on Sunday - a year later than scheduled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Event coordinator Charlotte Scoles said she couldn’t wait to share the “hive of action” with everyone.

“I can’t wait to see the look on the kids’ faces when they are immersed in the activities – stepping foot on the tugboat, sitting on a forklift, or watching the crane move containers … sharing this with everyone is going to be so much fun.”

A team of 60 South Port staff members will be volunteering on Sunday, and it’ll be all hands on deck because tour spaces were booked up within five days of going live.

“[That] was beyond our wildest expectations – we’re seriously excited,” Scoles said.

There were just under 600 tickets available over three time slots.

But there’s still a chance to get in as the port will be running a standby list for no shows at 9am, 11am, and 1pm.

“The aim is to give friends, whānau, and the general public a glimpse at what South Port does, and what we’re doing for the region,” Scoles explained.

Visitors will get to learn about the finer details of what the port does on a daily basis, see places like the cold stores and watch specialised machinery like log operators.

South Port is also hosting an Entertainment Hub at the Oyster Festival site in Bluff where families can enjoy free activities like face painting, bouncy castles, Astro Ball, mini jeeps and live music. There will also be food and craft stalls with the hub opening from 9am.