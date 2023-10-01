'There are a lot of unseen children,' social worker says

Barnardos social worker Vignesh Suriyanarayanan says the Social Workers in Schools programme gives children a space where they feel seen and heard.

Children in Southland are struggling with the impact of housing affordability, substance abuse and family mental health challenges.

These are the main reasons five to 12-year-olds are referred to Barnardos social worker Vignesh Suriyanarayanan. But by the time they’re referred to him, it’s usually because they’ve presented behavioural problems.

“It’s mainly about emotional regulation,” he said.

As the country celebrated Aotearoa Social Workers’ Day last month, Suriyanarayanan reflected on the difference his mahi made – not only in the lives of the children he worked with, but also his own.

Originally from India where he worked as a community support worker, Suriyanarayana said he felt drawn to social work.

“Since childhood, I’ve always liked helping people. It’s a natural instinct for me.”

But when he lost his wife to cardiac arrest last year, Suriyanarayanan gained a new level of understanding for the children he worked with, he said.

“It’s about having someone to listen, someone to see what they’re going through.”

Losing his high school sweetheart was a blow for Suriyanarayanan, but he was back at work just a few months later because she was the reason he did what he does.

“My wife was an inspiration for me to get into social work,” he said, explaining that she suggested he’d be good at it and gave him the strength to try.

1 NEWS Hundreds of Education Ministry staff have made the move in a bid to secure improved pay and working conditions. (Video first published July 24, 2023.)

“When I see these children’s faces, it’s healing for me.”

Working for Barnardos, Suriyanarayanan is one of the social workers providing the government-funded Social Workers in Schools programme.

He works with four South Invercargill schools where he has a case load of about 25 children at any given time.

Some will stay with him for six months, others for 18 months and, in some cases, two years.

Through group therapy, and one on one sessions, he helps them work through their emotions and learn healthy coping skills, and develop their socialisation skills.

He uses games and magic tricks to build relationships and gain trust, so children feel comfortable opening up to him.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Suriyanarayanan says he’s always been drawn to helping others.

Many children simply needed to know that there was someone who would listen to them, he said.

Suriyanarayanan also teaches parents how to “regulate, relate and reason” with their children.

While every referral was unique, he said often, children were struggling with peer relationships, loss and grief from separation or losing a parent, or low self-esteem.

But these were symptoms of issues like housing affordability – which left families with little income for extra murals or activities or mental health challenges because “when families are facing mental health issues they isolate themselves instead of reaching out,” Suriyanarayanan said.

The Social Workers in Schools programme is funded by Oranga Tamariki and available in most decile 1-3 primary and intermediate schools but Suriyanarayanan believes all schools throughout New Zealand would benefit from having social workers on hand.

“There are a lot of unseen children,” he said.