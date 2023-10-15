Kāinga Ora to build 24 homes in East Gore development

Kāinga Ora staff visit East Gore School to tell pupils about plans for the site.

Kāinga Ora plans to build up to 24 homes on the site of the former Longford Tavern in East Gore, and is consulting with neighbours about its plans.

Earlier this week it held a drop-in session for about 30 neighbours whose properties adjoin or are in close proximity to the site, Kāinga Ora regional director of Otago, Southland and South Canterbury Kerrie Young said.

“Those in attendance appreciated the opportunity to speak with a range of Kāinga Ora staff, who were on hand to answer any questions people had about the development.

“Once the consenting process concludes, we’re looking forward to being able to share the finalised plans for the site with the wider Gore community’’, she said.

Staff also visited East Gore School to talk to pupils and staff about the development.

The department planned to build up to 24 homes, a mix of sizes and designs.

The proposed plan was for some of the new homes to meet full Universal Design Standards, meaning they could be adapted to be accessible for people of all abilities, at any stage of life.

Supplied Kāinga Ora plans to build 24 homes in East Gore on the site of the former Longford Tavern.

A resource consent application for the development had been lodged and was currently being assessed by Gore District Council.

The development would be on the site of the former Longford Tavern, which the Mataura Licencing Trust closed in 2021, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic, a lack of staff and falling revenue.

The building was demolished in March.