From Riverton to the behind big screen - former Southlander now making movies with Hollywood stars

It may have been a break-up with a boyfriend that flicked a switch in Roxi Bull’s mind to enter the film industry, but it’s a decision that is seeing her working with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Bull, who spent her younger years growing up in the seaside town of Riverton in Southland, now shares sets with some of New Zealand’s, and Hollywoods, leading actors.

The latest project Bull was a part of working on was the movie Uproar. Directed by Hamish Bennett and Paul Middleditch, it debut in New Zealand cinemas on October 5.

The Kiwi feature film stars Julian Dennison and Rhys Darby, and English actress Minnie Driver.

The film follows Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Dennison as 17-year-old Josh Waaka - a Dunedin teenager struggling to fit in at school and gets caught up in the protests around the arrival of the South African Springbok rugby team in 1981.

It has been receiving rave reviews, including a 4.5 from Stuff’s James Croot.

Stuff Former Southlander Roxi Bull has gone on to work on movie sets with some of New Zealand’s, and Hollywood's, leading actors.

Bull was an associate producer on the film. Her duties included the legal contracting and spearheading the delivery of the film.

“Uproar had such an amazing vibe on set. Julian Dennison in particular brought so much energy and professionalism and was so great to work with day in and day out, he really set the tone.

“The other cast were also amazing; Rhys Darby, James Rolleston, Erana James, Jada At’atui, Mabelle Dennison – who is Julian’s Mum in real life - and of course working with Minnie Driver was a huge privilege.

“Working with Minnie Driver was an unforgettable experience. She knows what she wants and she definitely has high expectations, but I think that really elevated everyone around her, and it really shows in her performance in Uproar which is beautiful and so heartfelt.”

Bull also gave credit to the crew, extras and mana whenua in Ōtepoti.

Supplied James Rolleston and Julian Dennison play Uproar’s disparate Waaka brothers – Jamie and Josh.

“There’s a scene in the film where the crowd is protesting which we shot over two days and the extras just kept going again and again with so much energy, they were truly amazing.”

When asked what she enjoyed about working on this film in particular, Bull said “it’s incredible that the story is set in 1981 and yet is so relevant today.

“It’s always a win just getting a film up off the ground but this film did feel like something special ... The cast and crew were incredible to work with and that combined with making such a special story were the highlights.”

Bull said she got into the film industry after breaking up with her partner.

“I worked in hospitality for a long time in New Zealand and overseas, which I loved, but a few years ago I had an epiphany, funnily enough, after breaking up with a partner who was a chef ... (I) realised that I wanted a complete change of direction. Hence, I ran off to film school in my thirties.

“You’re never too old to follow your dreams.”

Supplied Minnie Driver is matriarch Shirley Waaka.

Another project Bull had been working on recently was completing shooting in South Canterbury on Ant Timpson’s next feature called Bookworm, starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

Bull worked as a producer and it was currently in post-production.

“We have a film coming up which we hope to shoot next February/March which is about three runaway nuns and a young boy who go on a road trip to the South Island in an effort to save their convent.

“It’s based on a Joy Cowley book and is a very funny, family film so we’re hoping to have that greenlit soon.”

Bull’s favourite part about working in the industry is the people.

“The team I work with at Firefly Films are so incredible and it’s really like being in the trenches, so you want to be surrounded by good people.”

The least favourite part was probably the hours, “but it’s certainly never boring”.

Stuff Former Southlander Roxi Bull has gone on to work on movie sets with some of New Zealand’s, and Hollywood's, leading actors.

When asked what her advice was for younger people looking to become involved in the industry, Bull said “when you’re on the other side it can feel like there’s a big wall around the industry and you can’t find the doorway in.

“Attitude is absolutely everything and the best way to get started is to get in touch with local industry bodies, go to events, meet people, definitely join any of the many NZ film industry guilds that relate to your area of interest ... most of all, be enthusiastic and be persistent.”

Bull left Riverton at aged eight after her parents split up but has always come back to visit, with her father Kevin now residing in Colac Bay.

Being back in the South Island “really fills my cup”.

She has fond memories of being outside as kids, always climbing trees, swimming in rivers or sliding through giant stacks of hay bails.

“I swear The Crib Cafe in Riverton has the best coffee in the entire country.”