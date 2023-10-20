Invercargill cop helps make history in Fiji

Sergeant Wally Kopae has been working in Fiji to train the country’s first dog patrol teams.

When the New Zealand and Fijian police celebrated an historic first last week, it was led by a Southlander.

The seven teams graduated last week, also marking the first graduation ceremony at the new Fiji Police Dog Unit facility, which was officially opened in April.

Kopae will stay on for another year to support the teams after managing their on-the-job training in Suva.

But while he’s enjoying the beaches and “beautiful people,” he’s missing home in Invercargill.

“Warm sunny days are not all they’re cracked up to be,” he said. “I miss Southland’s cold days.”

Kopae (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Whānau Ā Apanui) was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit this year for his services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

He’s been a police officer since 1987.

“I wasn’t really thinking about dogs, but every recruit goes over to the dog training unit and as soon as I went over I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

He has formed close relationships with the countless dogs he’s trained over the years, and while giving up the first few to their handlers was heartbreaking, he’s hardened up to it.

“The first couple feel like losing a family member. It still does, but I’ve learned how to manage it.”

New Zealand Police first started training detector dogs for Fiji seven years ago, which Kopae said had helped stem the quantity of narcotics moving into Australia and New Zealand.

The patrol dog training is an extension of this work.

Usually the teams would be trained in New Zealand at Trentham in Upper Hutt before being sent home unsupported, but the new programme will see Kopae on the ground to help the teams gain confidence in their new roles.

“Giving people resources is the easy part, but supporting them, so they can be self-sufficient, is what we should be doing,” he said.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Fiji Police Sakeo Raikaci said the Police Dog Unit has grown in strength largely due to the support of its regional and international partners.

"I wish to acknowledge the New Zealand Government for their continued support. When it comes to the Fiji Police K9 and NZ K9, it is more than a partnership, we are a family.”