Southland high achievers celebrated at ILT Youthmark Young Achiever Awards

Blue Mountain College student Elizabeth Lamb was honoured in the ILT Youthmark Young Achiever Awards 2023 for performing arts.

From sports to academia and the arts, the remarkable feats of Southland teens were celebrated at the annual ILT Youthmark Young Achiever Awards at the Ascot Park Hotel on Wednesday night.

First initiated in 1987, the Youthmark Awards are supported by the Invercargill and Mataura licensing trusts and recognise Year 13 students from all Southland secondary schools who have excelled in their chosen field.

ILT president Paddy O’Brien said “we’re thrilled to be involved in celebrating some of the region’s high achievers, recognising that while each one shines individually, their collective impact is tremendous”.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the schools for their unwavering dedication; their support is instrumental to the success of these outstanding students.”

Invercargill photographer Vanessa Adcock was tasked with capturing images of the 50 successful students for the exhibition and was suitably in awe of their accomplishments.

Photographing such a vast collection of images was a great experience for Adcock, who has succeeded Shelley Clark after a 30-year involvement in the initiative.

“This assignment really did have it all – from clay target shooting to science labs and even crouching in the corner of a squash court trying not to get hit by the ball. I’ve loved the challenge.”

The exhibition will be on display at the Ascot Park Hotel until November 1.

Supplied Southland Girls' High School student Charliese Erskine was awarded a 2023 ILT Youthmark Young Achiever Award for clay target shooting.

The 2023 ILT Youthmark Young Achievers Award recipients are:

Aparima College: Tahla Ward

Aurora College: Lauren Daley-McGregor, Hakopa Thomas

Blue Mountain College: Elizabeth Lamb

Central Southland College: Brooke Anderson, Trey Anderson-Kereti, Archie Bryan, Edward Horrell, Grace Watson

Fiordland College: Nicole Green, Josh Ruddenklau

Gore High School: Harry Lyall, Mackenzie Napier, Ailish Wilson

James Hargest College: James Bath, Ruby Bath, Sean Bath, Lydia Blomfield, Meadow Bodkin-Allen, Marshall Erwood, Conrad Clark, Benjamin Elder, Ingamar Siegruhn, Levi Stout, Holly Cunliffe, Ryder Mikkelsen

Menzies College: Sophie Ferguson, Hunter Richards

Northern Southland College: Makenzie Appleyard-Drake

Southland Girls’ High School: Zoe Anderson, Charliese Erskine, Jade Hamilton, Harri Pickett, Kennedy Taylor, Caitlyn Wallace

Southland Boys’ High School: Nick Brown, Ruairidh MacCallum, Oshadha Perera, Gregor Rutledge, Matthew Smith, Fraser Wilson

St Peter’s College: Dixie-Leigh Burr, Mary Salvana

Te Wharekura O Arowhenua: James Edwin

Verdon College: Isobel Andres, Kayla Barker, Kate McGregor, Sophie Quill, Leo Shaw

Waiau Area School: Alyssa Harding