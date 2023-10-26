Art from Anderson House to be back on display in exhibition

He Waka Tuia art curator Bridget Duncan and social history curator Katie Greene with the portrait of Sir Robert Anderson, who donated Anderson House to the city of Invercargill.

Many works once displayed at Anderson House will see a new breath of life in the latest exhibition at He Waka Tuia dubbed LOCAL: By|For|Of.

Staff have carefully chosen 84 works from the Invercargill Public Art Gallery artworks to go on display before the collection goes to the Tisbury storage facility that is being built as part of Project 1225, the museum rebuild project.

He Waka Tuia and Invercargill Public Art Gallery manager Sarah Brown said the new exhibition was a celebration of the collection.

The collection had been stored in the library since it was moved from its original home in Anderson House after it was closed in 2014 while earthquake strengthening work took place.

A report at the time into the art gallery, owned by the Invercargill City Council since 1951, showed the category one historic building only met 12% of the building code.

Brown said the gallery “wanted to celebrate the talented people who have come from Southland with this show, hence the name”.

“All the art is by Southlanders, for Southlanders, of Southland.

“It’s a good reminder that this collection is still here and we know how much it is appreciated by our community. It’s an opportunity for people to reacquaint themselves with the collection.”

There would be a selection of paint, mixed media, and sculptures on display.

Robyn Edie/Stuff He Waka Tuia social history curator Katie Greene and art curator Bridget Duncan with a John Husband drawing.

“Visitors may recognise some local names, famous portraits, and familiar scenes lining the walls in this exhibition. These portraits pay homage to the people who have contributed so much to our cultural tapestry, ensuring their legacies endure for generations to come.”

It would be the last chance to view the IPAG collection for a while before it was carefully packed and moved to the Tisbury storage facility.

Alongside the exhibition would be several events, including floor talks and children’s activities.

LOCAL: By|For|Of runs Friday until December 10 at He Waka Tuia on the corner of Don and Kelvin streets.