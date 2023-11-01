M bovis cattle disease eradication programme enters surveillance phase

From November, Ospri will manage day-to-day aspects of the planned eradication of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis.

The country’s Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme is moving into a new phase, but a Southland dairy farmer still questions whether the costs to farmers have been worth it.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has announced that the programme to eradicate the cattle disease from the national herd will be managed by Ospri (Operational Solutions for Primary Industries), a non-profit company, from November.

The ministry along with programme partners Beef and Lamb New Zealand and DairyNZ will monitor progress.

Kelvan Smith, an independent chairperson of the M bovis governance group, said Ospri’s role would include testing farms, managing a current active confirmed property in Canterbury and any newly detected farms, cleaning and disinfection, and farmer support.

“MPI will retain non-operational aspects of the programme, including compensation, and any necessary compliance action. We expect farmers to notice very little difference from current operations,” he said.

M bovis levies will not be increased.

The government agreement with Beef and Lamb NZ and DairyNZ will remain in place until the National Pest Management Plan is approved and established.

Submissions on a proposed pest management plan recently closed, and a final proposal will be presented to the Government in early 2024 so the plan can be in place by mid-2024.

Since the programme’s inception in 2018, the number of infected farms had fallen to very low levels, Smith said.

A total of 280 farms have been cleared to date – 70 in the North Island and 210 in the South Island – while more than 3.3 million tests have been carried out.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland dairy farmer Jason Herrick says many farmers have suffered mental health challenges as a result of losing their herds. (File photo)

As of October 26, there was only one infected property, in Canterbury. Once it had been cleared, the programme would move into a “provisional absence” stage of intensive surveillance for about 2½ years before New Zealand would make a formal case to international bodies to prove it had eradicated the disease.

However, Southland dairy farmer Jason Herrick said he believed New Zealand should learn to live with the bacterial disease as it has done with bovine tuberculosis, leptospirosis and bovine viral diarrhoea.

“New Zealand farmers adapt to things really quickly. M bovis, in my opinion, is no different.”

Herrick argued that the human cost – the emotional and financial impact of losing whole herds of cattle to one or two infections – was not worth the financial reward.

He also didn’t believe the disease would ever be fully eradicated from New Zealand shores.

New Zealand’s M bovis eradication programme is the first in the world, with a price tag of $870 million.

Former M bovis programme director Stuart Anderson previously said the cost of letting the virus spread would have been far higher – causing $1.3 billion in lost productivity in the first 10 years alone.