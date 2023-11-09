Fiordland summer tourism bookings on track for pre-Covid levels

The new video to promote New Zealand around the world.

After three long years, it appears Fiordland’s tourism industry is set to return to pre-Covid levels this summer season.

Fiordland Business Association chairperson Nathan Benfell was cautious but hopeful, saying operators and providers would need to outperform previous years to stay afloat as the cost of doing business rises.

However, this was being somewhat counterbalanced by a change in behaviour from visitors who were staying longer and spreading visits out throughout the year.

Fiordland tourism businesses have had a rough go of it since New Zealand closed its international borders in early 2020, soon after severe flooding knocked out popular tracks in Fiordland National Park.

The area has always been heavily reliant on international visitors, and now they’re returning.

Benfell runs the Shakespeare House bed and breakfast in Te Anau and said: “I’ve got multiple bookings for three nights coming up, and even some for four and five nights.”

This was a change from the usual average of one-night stays, he said, adding that people seemed to be looking for quality experiences rather than quantity.

Bookings for December and January were strong, but the test would come in March and April when the season usually started winding down, he said.

Over the past winter, he had noticed more visitors from the northern hemisphere were travelling south to escape the heat – and, with global warming, he expected this to become a trend.

Fiordland Business Association chairperson and Shakespeare House B&B co-owner Nathan Benfell is encouraging domestic tourists to book as soon as possible for the summer holidays to avoid being disappointed as international visitors return.

“They come here, and they enjoy putting on a coat or a jacket and going to see the beautiful snow-capped mountains.”

Benfell also hoped the Chinese New Year in February would bring an influx of tourists who were still under travel restrictions in February 2023.

And it was a positive sign that workers were already applying for summer roles, but housing them was going to be a challenge, he said, given the shortage of long-term rentals in the town.

Over in the Catlins, The Whistling Frog manager Rajesh Batra said his team was already seeing bookings picking up, and he expected bookings to remain strong throughout the season.

“It’s an exciting time for us. It’s the first time since the start of Covid that all countries have lifted their restrictions,” he said.

Fiordland Jet co-owner Chris Adams is concerned tourists may not get a quality experience if businesses can't attract enough staff.

Between late December and mid-January, about 70% of visitors were staying two nights or longer, and bookings were from a healthy mix of Kiwis and international tourists, Batra said.

“That’s a positive sign for us because it means we’re not totally dependent on international visitors.”

But Invercargill wasn’t enjoying the same boost.

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said: “We’re getting the natural uplift you’d expect, but we’re still not back to pre-Covid levels.”

This wasn’t uncommon for parts of New Zealand, he said, adding that Invercargill usually saw the overflow of visitors who couldn’t find beds in Queenstown or Fiordland.

Corporate travel had also softened, Ramsay said, as businesses grappled with election uncertainty and rising costs.

Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president Graham Hawkes says the cost-of-living crisis is one of the reasons restaurants haven't yet bounced back.

“Things aren’t all doom and gloom, but there are definitely challenges out there,” he said.

Hospitality New Zealand Southland Branch president Graham Hawkes agreed.

Restaurants in town were still empty during the week, and it didn’t seem like people were dining out like before, he said.

“The cost of living is having a hell of an effect on that. People haven’t got back to it yet.”

Tourism electronic card transaction data showed tourism spending in New Zealand was up over the past winter with $235 million spent in July 2023, against $202.7m in July 2019.

Great South, Southland’s regional development agency, expected the Southland tourism industry to fully recover by the end of 2023.

According to the agency’s Destination Management Strategy, by 2029, visitor spending as a percentage of pre-Covid levels was expected to reach 156% for Visit Southland and 124% for Visit Fiordland.