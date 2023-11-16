Winton opens its arms to the region with something for everyone

The Waimatuku Southern Scenic Highland Pipe Band, pictured here in 2022, will once again be leading the street parade along the main street of Winton. [File photo]

It’s the kind of day when old friends bump into each other and families spend hours traversing town to check out every activity imaginable.

Winton will be welcoming visitors from all over the region on Saturday for its annual open day.

Organiser Maria Scammell said: “We find that both visitors and locals enjoy the day out. People catch up along the street and it’s a relaxed family atmosphere.”

The town will be buzzing from around 10am with the main road closed to traffic, and the event culminates with a grand parade starting at 2.30pm.

The library will be hosting activities and the fire station will be open, while Fire and Emergency, Hato Hone St John Ambulance and Police will be doing a display in front of Middle Pub from 11:30am.

Two digger competitions kick off at 10am and 2.30pm, while Weka Preschool will host a Teddy Bears picnic from 12:30 to 1.30pm.

VetSouth will offer pony rides at the Anzac Oval, or the little ones can get their faces painted at the Anglican Church or check out the Kids Hub at Weka Preschool.

Live entertainment will keep adults bopping while a clown will be roaming around to surprise children with balloon animals.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Car and bike enthusiasts are invited to join the street parade at the Winton Open Day on Saturday by registering at winton.nz@outlook.com. [File photo]

There will even be a market for arts, crafts and produce, for shoppers looking to get their Christmas presents sorted.

And of course, businesses in town will be open on the day.

“There’s something for everyone, really,” Scammell said.

It was difficult to say how many people traditionally attended the event because the activities were spread out around town, Scammell said, but many out-of-towners took up the opportunity for a good day out.

Car and bike enthusiasts are being invited to display their wheels on the main street before taking part in the parade, led by the Waimatuku Southern Scenic Highland Pipe Band.

“I just hope it’s a successful day for our businesses,” Scammell said.