Fancy a knit of cake? Invercargill crafter stitches afternoon tea

Ailsa O'Brien has been knitting foodie creations for years – so long, in fact, that she's able to put on an afternoon tea spread.

Or a ginger snap, or a truffle, or maybe a Christmas pudding.

These are just some of the beau-wool-tiful foodie creations O’Brien has stitched up over the years.

She recently put on a knitted afternoon tea for 140 knitted dolls, whom she calls “little people”, before turning them in to the police.

But don’t worry – the dolls aren’t behind bars. They’re off to do important mahi for the children of Southland.

The toys were knitted by members of O’Brien’s Knitknutz club, which celebrated its 20th birthday this year … with a knitted cake, of course.

She had started making the yarn cakes for club celebrations. “You can’t take a cake into a restaurant, so I knitted one instead.”

Over the years, the Rowena Jackson Retirement Village resident has expanded her spread, even adding produce when the village was in Covid-19 lockdown.

“We couldn’t get out, so I made my own fruit and vegetables.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Ailsa O'Brien has been crafting all kinds of interesting creations for years.

The Knitknutz Knitting mail-out club has about 200 members, including two in Australia, who look forward to O’Brien’s booklets that arrive every two months filled with tips and tricks, ideas and patterns.

When she isn’t knitting professionally for clothing retailers or crafting special creations for charity, she’s coming up with wild designs that range from a cigarette (for a friend trying to give up smoking) to a yarn-bombed trike.

“It’s something I’ve done all my life,” O’Brien said, adding that it wasn’t until she lost her husband that she started experimenting.

“It’s just who I am, I suppose. It keeps my mind focused.”

She’s so passionate about the craft that in 2003 she sought to preserve knitting history by releasing a book, Knitting Yarns Past, Present – How Will the Future Unravel?, containing stories about how Kiwi knitters got started.

Supplied Ailsa O'Brien handed over 140 “little people” dolls to Constable Michelle Lee and Constable Katie Haldane for police officers to give to children experiencing trauma.

The idea to donate dolls to the police came after O’Brien made the first one and realised it was a good size for a child’s hands to handle.

“I thought it would be nice for them [police officers] to just pop one out of their pocket for an upset child,” she said.

Two Invercargill school community officers, constables Michelle Lee and Katie Haldane, collected the toys and said O’Brien wanted them distributed to police work groups so that they could be given to children exposed to trauma.

Haldane said: “I will be letting the other local groups and stations know, so we can grant her wishes. It was a privilege to meet this talented and kind lady.”