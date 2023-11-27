Southland duo off to under-19 cricket tournament with Otago team

Southland Boys' High School cricketers Shahen Wijesinghe, left, and Nick Brown, both 17, have been selected by the Otago team to attend the national under-19 age group tournament at Lincoln next month.

Southland Boys’ High School pair Shahen Wijesinghe and Nick Brown know a thing or two about scoring runs, taking catches and nabbing wickets.

The duo have been named in the Otago side to contest the national under-19 provincial cricket tournament at Lincoln from December 2-9.

Competition for spots was hotly contested, but the pair earned selection on the back of consistent performance and previously being in the Otago setup.

“We are looking forward to getting up there and getting stuck in,” Brown said.

Brown is a talented left-handed batsman who keeps wicket, while Wijesinghe is a leg-spinning all-rounder who wasn’t super confident about his chances of making the final squad.

“Honestly, I was a bit nervous,” Wijesinghe said. “There are three spinners in the side, and I wasn’t sure if I would make it, but I am super happy I managed to get picked.”

Both players were excited about the week-long tournament in Lincoln.

“It’s pretty cool. Everything about it is quite professional, from the way they run the tournament to the facilities and grounds we play on. It’s pretty awesome,” Brown said.

A Volts emerging players camp throughout winter has helped them to prepare, he said.

“It was good getting practice and experience through that camp.”

As it would be for any cricketer at the upcoming national tournament, the New Zealand under-19 team is their ultimate goal.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Wijesinghe and Brown both started playing cricket from a young age.

Currently, they play for Southland Boys’ High School in the Southland Cricket Association premier competition, but they are looking forward to facing players their own age at Lincoln.

“Down here we continually play older people, so it will be nice to go up there and face other cricketers our own age,” Wijesinghe said.

“It is good practice being able to play against men. They have a bit more knowledge, and it prepares you well for tournaments like this,” Brown said.

Lincoln’s wickets are known to be batter friendly and then offer some turn later in the week, which should suit both players.

“We’re both pretty happy with that. Bar the first-class grounds, they are some of the best in New Zealand,” Brown said.

Cricket is a sport they have both played since primary school and one they want to put their best foot forward in.

The boys want to do as well as possible in Lincoln because they are representing not only Otago, but also Southland.

“Otago is getting better at reaching out to the smaller districts, so you can actually travel and do stuff down here rather than forget about the smaller places,” Brown said.

Helping Southland to earn a Hawke Cup Challenge was the goal for Brown after the tournament, while Wijesinghe wants to help Southland Boys’ High make the Gillette Cup finals in Palmerston North.

“Hopefully, I can help us do well and we can get to Palmerston North. This experience in Lincoln will help with my confidence,” Wijesinghe said.

Southland cricket veterans Mark Billcliff, Hamish Skelt and Shaun Fitzgibbon have been helping to pass on their knowledge to the Southland Boys’ line-up, and the pair said this had been invaluable.