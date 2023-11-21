Police say youths responsible for spike in vehicle thefts in Southland

Southern police are reporting Mazda, Nissan, and Toyota vehicles are being targeted in Southland.

Southern police say there has been a spike in car thefts in Southland and a group of youths is to blame for many of them.

A release by police on Tuesday says police are advising vehicle owners to exercise vigilance against car theft.

“Over recent months police have noted a sharp increase in the number of motor vehicles being stolen in Invercargill and throughout Southland,” it says.

Vehicles targeted are earlier model Mazda, Nissan, and Toyota.

It is believed a group of Invercargill youths are responsible for many of these vehicle thefts and recent burglaries targeting vape stores in Invercargill and Winton.

“Three of the group of youths are before the youth justice system and police are continuing to investigate and hold others responsible to account.”

Police ask that owners of vehicles, particularly those mentioned, be vigilant, ensuring their motor vehicles are locked and, if possible, securely parked overnight.

Consideration should be given to installing an immobiliser or an additional locking device.

If anyone witnesses any suspicious behaviour around vehicles, please call 111 immediately.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to call 105 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and reference file number 231101/8120.