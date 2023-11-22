Man tries to steal car at knifepoint in Invercargill

Police were unable to locate a person who tried to steal a car at knifepoint in Invercargill.

A man reportedly presented a knife and attempted to steal a car from a member of the public in Invercargill on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene of the incident on Elles Rd, near Ettrick St in Appleby, about 5pm.

A police spokesperson said police conducted a search for the alleged offender, but he was not located.

“No one was injured, [and] while the vehicle was not taken, a key was taken and the car was towed.

“Due to no current lines of enquiry, the case has been filed pending new information,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who saw the incident at the time, has CCTV footage, or has any information that may assist police in their investigation is urged to contact them on 105 and reference file number: 231122/5895.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.